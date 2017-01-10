Ellsworth housing development is a no-go

Village clerk Peggy Nelson said the withdrawal comes on the heels of changes made in the administration of tax credits. Impact Seven had planned to submit the project to federal housing programs in hopes of earning tax credits.

PREVIOUSLY: Affordable housing project in the works

At the Dec. 19 Plan Commission meeting, members discussed the proposal to construct two buildings totaling 25 units of workforce, multi-family housing units on a 2.5-acre portion of a parcel owned by the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery east of Hillcrest Elementary School off Cope Street. Rezoning the property from R-1 to R-3 was needed to accommodate the project.

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery Chief Executive Officer Paul Bauer said there’s a need for worker housing in Ellsworth, especially those making $35,000 to $60,000 per year, with rents in the $650 to $1,000 per month range.

Several neighbors to the proposed project spoke against it, detailing concerns of property values, traffic impacts, noise, crime and sidewalk assessments.

Trustee Neil Gulbranson said even though the feedback was mostly negative, people were respectful in their discussion.

Village president Jerry DeWolfe said Impact Seven felt too much was “up in the air” to pursue the project at this time.

“We’ll see what happens down the road, but I don’t see anything happening this year.”

No representative from Impact Seven was at the Dec. 19 meeting nor at the Jan. 9 meeting. The issue haD been referred back to Planning Commission for the Jan. 16 gathering, but that’s a “moot point” now, Nelson said.