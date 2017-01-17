Caucus identifies challengers for Bay City board

Trustee Norm Baker chaired a caucus held Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Bay City Village Hall where resident Frank Dosdall nominated David Meixner for a trustee seat currently held by Jon Ebensperger.

Kent Carlson nominated Steve Meixner for another trustee seat, currently held by Jesse Hohmann.

Both Ebensperger (nominated by Marlene Kern) and Hohmann (nominated by Eugene Hohmann) hope to retain their current seats, as does village president Jim Turvaville (nominated by Jeff Turvaville).

Cathy Dosdall nominated Kent Carlson for village president, squaring him against Turvaville.

David Meixner owns a 3.75-acre parcel along an inlet of the Mississippi River which has been a battleground for more than a year in a heated eminent domain and adverse possession tug-of-war between the 17-year resident and the village.

Meixner bought the land from the Tyler estate (Tom Tyler was a longtime Bay City Hardware owner and Pierce County supervisor) in hopes of making a wildlife sanctuary for his nature photography business. However, the village wants to develop a 1.1-mile walking trail along the inlet and through Meixner’s property to an unclaimed peninsula surrounding a body of water locals call Sorenson Pond, slicing Meixner’s land into parcels.

Adverse possession claims arose when the village claimed to own a dirt loop which developed on the Tyler property when the fire department used to access his artesian well. The village maintains Meixner knew it deemed Fish Market Street and a portion of the ballfield as public lands/streets when he bought the property. Meixner is fighting that claim as well.

The adverse possession law, which is separate from eminent domain, requires 20 years of exclusive, uninterrupted possession of the land. However, the village has to show a need for the nature trail, that it is a public necessity; and it has to prove “reasonable assurance” that the entire project will be completed.

This dispute developed another branch when Carlson and the two Meixners filed a “petition for writ of mandamus” in Pierce County Civil Court against the village of Bay City and its board members Aug. 16.

The three men asked a judge to order the village board to put the proposed nature trail project to a public vote or to pass a proposed ordinance. The case is still under review.

Carlson, who has lived in Bay City for about 10 years, has been a vocal advocate for Meixner, writing letters to the editor and attending village board meetings.

The three men have alleged the board is working against the wishes of the community with disregard to financial and civil ramifications; changing this motivated them to run for office.

Turvaville said in a statement to the Herald last June “The village board is being visionary...It is our belief that the gem of the village is Lake Pepin and accessibility to the river and its backwater sloughs. This provides a great recreational opportunity for all village residents as well as those who use the public campground, boat landing and ballpark.”

After a closed session, the board voted to hire MacWilliams Appraisals as a basis for negotiation and jurisdictional offers in order to acquire easements over the David Meixner and Donald Peavy properties under Wisconsin Chapter 32, and to authorize all expenses (all acquisition costs and all costs associated with litigation concerning the matter, including the appeal of any adverse ruling) to complete acquisition of those easements through negotiated purchase and/or exercise of eminent domain under Wisconsin Chapter 32.

No cost estimates were discussed in open session.

The closed session also addressed an alleged “violation of nonconforming use restrictions of the Flood Plain Ordinance” in regards to David Meixner’s property.

Meixner said nothing was said after the closed session in regards to this alleged violation. He said he hasn’t heard from the village or been told what the alleged violation is.

“I have done nothing wrong that I can think of,” Meixner said. “I built the house in 2005 and had all of the proper permits and inspections done.”

Meixner said he has no idea who filed the ordinance violation complaint.

“We believe it’s just another attempt to harass him and there’s not merit to it,” Carlson said.

The Herald asked Village Clerk Shawnie King what the violation is and who reported it. She answered in an email Monday “(Village) Attorney (Bob) Loberg reported on some information available to him based on people he has spoken with. You would have to contact him. But because it was reviewed in closed session, and no action was taken, he probably can’t discuss.”

Loberg reported representatives of the Thomas Tyler Trust contacted him recently to discuss funds left to the village.

Tyler left 10 percent of his trust to the Village of Bay City to be used for the installation of showers at the Village Campground. Loberg also stated the village is a contingent beneficiary in respect to shares passing to Tyler’s sister, Lyla Reiner, who died before Tyler, which increased the total distribution to 34 percent.

The village contacted Cedar Corporation to develop an engineering plan for the work on the showers at the campground. Loberg mentioned that the funds could “dovetail” to other park uses or the trail if the shower project doesn’t exhaust all the funds.

Three percent of the trust is to be used for the cemetery.