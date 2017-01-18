New county-wide mass notification system in play

Pierce County Emergency Management Director Gary Brown said the county has had a mass notification system for many years, but upgraded to a system called Everbridge at the beginning of the year.

“We are just replacing our former vendor with a new system,” Brown said. “Outdoor warning sirens have been the primary means of warning the public about emergency situations until now.”

The new system allows the county to alert the public about emergencies and critical events such as fires, flash floods, hazmat events, evacuations or missing persons, or more routine announcements such as road closures, by sending messages to cell phones, SMS, home phones or emails. If an event occurred at Prairie Island Nuclear Power Plant, the affected population would be alerted using this system.

According to the website, the system will be used to notify the public about imminent threats to health and safety regarding severe weather, flooding, gas leaks, police activity and more.

“Outdoor sirens and Everbridge mass notification system will provide a more complete public alerting system,” Brown said. “I believe many counties in the state either have or are looking at implementing a similar system for their county.”

The former system was in use until Dec. 31, 2016. The last three weeks of the year department personnel received training and testing took place. The cost of this budgeted item is shared by Pierce County Emergency Management and Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The county has access to 911 home numbers, white page and yellow page numbers, but not cell phone information, Brown said.

“Many households only have a cell phone or phones for their primary phone service,” Brown said. “In order to be able to alert the public in an emergency, we need the public to sign up their numbers, emails and text information.”

Residents listed in the Pierce County 911 database will be automatically subscribed to alerts by phone, but citizens can self-register, provide additional contact information or opt out by visiting www.co.pierce.wi.us.

Those without Internet access can call 715-273-6751 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to sign up. You must provide a street address (no post office boxes) for location purposes and a primary phone number. Additional phone numbers, emails and text addresses may also be entered. Your information will not be shared with others.

“We have a commitment to ensure public safety, community awareness and emergency response. To uphold this, when critical information and public service announcements are available, we need to reach our residents as quickly and reliably as possible,” said Brown. “The Everbridge emergency notification system allows Pierce County to disseminate this information across all types of devices, ensuring residents have access to real-time public information when they need it the most.”

For more information about Everbridge, visit www.everbridge.com.