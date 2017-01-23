Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Taking out the trash: rates change in Ellsworth

    By Sarah Young on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

    ELLSWORTH -- The Ellsworth Village Board unanimously approved a garbage removal 1.9 percent “cost of living” price increase at the Jan. 9 meeting.

    Effective April 1, stickers will no longer be available for residents to purchase for garbage disposal. All residents will be required to order a garbage cart if they don’t already have one.

    Rates effective Jan. 1 are:

    • $14.05 per month for a 95-gallon cart ($42.15 per quarter)

    • $10.33 per month for a 65-gallon cart ($30.99 per quarter)

    • $8.79 per month for a 35-gallon cart ($26.37 per quarter)

    • A recycling (yellow colored cover cart) is also currently required for all residences at $1.06 per month ($3.18 per quarter)

    The order form for carts is available on the village website or by stopping by the Ellsworth Village Hall (130 N. Chestnut St.)

    All orders will go through the village clerk’s office. Paul’s Industrial Garage (PIG) provides garbage service for Ellsworth residents.

    Explore related topics:Newsgovernmentellsworth village boardellsworthwisconsin
    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement