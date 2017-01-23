Taking out the trash: rates change in Ellsworth

Effective April 1, stickers will no longer be available for residents to purchase for garbage disposal. All residents will be required to order a garbage cart if they don’t already have one.

Rates effective Jan. 1 are:

$14.05 per month for a 95-gallon cart ($42.15 per quarter)

$10.33 per month for a 65-gallon cart ($30.99 per quarter)

$8.79 per month for a 35-gallon cart ($26.37 per quarter)

A recycling (yellow colored cover cart) is also currently required for all residences at $1.06 per month ($3.18 per quarter)

The order form for carts is available on the village website or by stopping by the Ellsworth Village Hall (130 N. Chestnut St.)

All orders will go through the village clerk’s office. Paul’s Industrial Garage (PIG) provides garbage service for Ellsworth residents.