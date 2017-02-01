New jail facility: Stocking the building for occupancy

On Oct. 27, Xcel Energy's Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant provided $53,193 in funding to Pierce County for a new emergency operations center. Pierce County Emergency Management Director Gary Brown requested the funding for materials in a letter dated Oct. 14.

At the Jan. 24 Pierce County Board meeting, supervisors heard the first reading of a resolution to accept the donation.

The money would be used to buy eight tables ($6,000), 25 chairs ($6,500), four 50-inch TVs ($3,760), four whiteboards ($500), four wireless access points ($4,400), a refrigerator ($1,100), a stove with single oven ($700), a microwave ($300), PA system speakers ($8,695), other miscellaneous items and 10 percent of the cost for fiber extension and switches ($16,487).

A county emergency operations center is designed to serve as a local or regional incident support center, representing the physical location at which coordination of information and resources takes place, the resolution states.

Counties are required to have an incident command system to be utilized by government officials, officers and employees whose duties include responding to a disaster or imminent threat.

After much discussion, the Ad Hoc Jail Planning and Specifications Development and Finance and Personnel committees recommended in 2015 to include space for emergency management operations in the design of the new facility.

The board also heard the first reading of a resolution authorizing the use of up to $85,000 from the jail assessment fund to buy equipment, supplies and materials to improve the new jail and provide necessary medical services to inmates.

This includes items such as toiletries, mattresses, bedding, clothing, tools, handcuffs, chairs, tables, cleaning supplies and medical equipment.

Occupancy of the new facility is slated for July.