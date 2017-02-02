Questions arise about school board president authority

Spring Valley School District resident Kelly Schreiber, wife of school board member Matthew Schreiber, used public comment time at the Jan. 23 Spring Valley School Board meeting to ask board members why a statement was made to the media represented as coming from the entire board when some board members were not aware of it.

“On the morning of Dec. 28, I woke up to read headlines in the Pierce County Herald that stated ‘school board stands behind principal (Gretchen Cipriano),’” Kelly Schreiber said. “I have it on good authority that not all board members were aware of this statement that was being put out. They did not give their permission, nor did they participate in a legal meeting in which the statement would’ve been discussed and created.”

When she asked for a show of hands from board members asking who was aware of Spring Valley School District Policy 161, School Board President Peter Coyne nixed the request.

“I think it’s fair for the media to be known if it’s a true statement,” Kelly Schreiber said.

The board statement she referred to was given to the Herald Dec. 21 by Spring Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Donald Haack (upon request) after a petition at change.org titled “Spring Valley Schools — Mrs. Cipriano and School Board Members Need to Go” and a “Make A Change At SV” Facebook page went up online. The statement pledged support to all administrators, school board and staff in the wake of social media comments made on the petition and Facebook page.

Kelly Schreiber read Policy 161 to the board: “In this policy, it states: ‘no member shall have the power to act in the name of the board outside of a legal board meeting, except when empowered through board appointment to carry out a special task.’”

After being interrupted by another meeting attendee, Kelly Schreiber was given a one-minute warning from Coyne, who had informed those gathered at the beginning of public comment time that each speaker would be allotted five minutes. The warning came after two minutes, 44 seconds.

Kelly Schreiber also questioned the difference between “formal” and “informal” complaints against staff. In a Jan. 3 interview, Haack told the Herald he has received no formal complaints about any school staff.

“It stated that formal complaints to him in the last couple years have not been made,” Schreiber said of the Jan. 11 article in the Herald. “Not to him, not to the board, not about Ms. Cipriano, not about staff. I was shocked when I read the statement, so much so, it prompted me to email Dr. Haack to ask what a formal complaint was.”

Haack confirmed a formal complaint would follow Policy 870: filling out a written complaint form. He also confirmed an informal complaint would not be written, but brought to his attention. He declined to divulge if he had received any informal complaints on personnel at Spring Valley, though Schreiber said she herself has talked to Haack about her concerns. She was cut off from finishing her public comment at three minutes, 52 seconds.

After public comments ended, Matthew Schreiber said he wasn’t included in the creation of the board statement, nor any part of the process.

“It was a little disheartening when I saw there was a statement out there by yourself (Coyne) and I knew nothing about it,” Matthew Schreiber said. “The statement clearly reads the board. When I read anything by the board that means everyone. As I understand (Policy) 161, no one speaks for everyone.

“It doesn’t matter to me if the statement is good, bad or ugly. I really don’t care. When someone speaks for me I’d like to know about it. I talked to one other board member and they didn’t know about it either. So I’m wondering what the other board members think, but it’s a pretty slippery slope when anyone is giving out statements and speaking for everyone else.”

Coyne responded by reading from an article titled “Duties and Responsibilities of the School Board Officers.”

According to Coyne, the article states “The school board president may act (as) the spokesperson for the school board in response to inquiries from public and, or the media.”

Coyne, Haack, School Board Vice President Andy Johansen, Spring Valley Elementary Principal Ken Lasure and Cipriano met Dec. 18 to discuss what statement would be made to the Spring Valley School staff in regards to the online petition and Facebook group.

After the meeting, Coyne said Haack sent the final version of the statement to him Dec. 19 that read “don’t know what we’ll do with it, don’t know exactly what will be doing with this except for have this available if the subject comes up.”

Coyne stated that board members, administrators and staff all received the board’s statement Dec. 22.

When the Herald asked Haack about a possible interview about the petition, he sent the Herald the exact same statement Dec. 21.

Coyne did not wish to clarify his comments whether or not it was a violation of Policy 161, by sending out the statement on behalf of the board without each member's consent.

During the meeting, Johansen said getting a message to the whole staff was important, to reassure staff members.

“I don’t know if we need to pursue something different in our school member authority that says if this comes up, that we have a staff member being basically bullied by the community, how are we going to respond,” Johansen said.

Haack redirected the board towards Matthew Schreiber’s initial comments.

“Matthew’s question was: ‘Who speaks for the board or does anyone speak for the board?’” Haack said. “Now, does a board appointment as the president of the board give you the authority to carry that out, that task, that’s the question.”

Treasurer Allan Faber said this issue can be looked at with “common sense” and feels the president should be able to act the way Coyne did.

“To me, the president is an elected position and it could change at any time,” Faber said. “Until then, the president speaks for something like that. We gotta have the board president speak on that.”

The public needs at least 24 hours before a formal board meeting is scheduled.

Board member Mary Huepfel said she is “on the fence” about the issue.

“The board president has to take on more responsibility and make a decision,” Huepfel said. “At the same time I think, I sort of like the thought of somehow connecting with the board.”

In closing the discussion, Coyne stressed the statement was made to reassure Spring Valley staff.

“It’s a fair statement to say, if this school board doesn’t stand behind it’s staff, then we probably got a lot of work to do over the course of the next three to four months,” Coyne said. “Lots of hiring, lots of staff turnover, and a fair bit of board turnover I would imagine.”

There was no motion taken on the agenda item.

Tears and emotions were on full display as community members spoke to the board about issues they have had with Cipriano, or support for the middle/high school principal of 13 years.

District resident Jay Richardson led off.

“I came here tonight to thank and support the board and staff in what is oftentimes a thankless job,” Richardson said.

Richardson would go on to applaud a Jan. 11 editorial in the Pierce County Herald before his five-minute time period was up.

Richardson said after the meeting that showing his support to the board and Cipriano was “the right way” to do it.

“There’s a right way and a wrong way to conduct business and it’s not on social media,” Richardson said. “It’s face-to-face, especially in this environment.”

Other community members spoke about having a hard time reaching out to administration, Cipriano in particular, citing backlash against their children in the district.

One mother said her daughter, who has Asperger’s syndrome, was reprimanded by Cipriano for wearing revealing clothing, which upset her. She said her daughter wears loose clothing for comfort.

Cipriano offered to speak with her in private, but declined to address the issue at the meeting.

Former teacher Nancy Cleveland shared a letter from someone who couldn’t attend the meeting, praising Cipriano and the school board for all of the work they do. She was allotted six minutes and 25 seconds to speak, over the five-minute limit.

Rachel Gibson, a former school district employee and creator of the online petition and “Make A Change At SV” Facebook page also spoke.

Gibson claims that after an interview with the Pierce County Herald, she feels “like a lot of my words are getting twisted.”

Gibson said she didn’t attend the meeting to “bash on Gretchen.”

“It’s not that I don’t like you, I like you, you’ve done great things for my friends too, but I just have issues when people come to you and you haven’t quite addressed them,” Gibson said to Cipriano.

Coyne declined to comment on anything specifically said by the public, but said “We’re glad to have folks come to the school board meetings.”

All board members except for Guy Leach were present.