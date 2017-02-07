Diving into expensive water system repairs

Cedar Corporation made a presentation showing the board two options for improvements for the water system.

The village is in the process of applying for a Community Block Development Grant to aid in financing a project to fix multiple deficiencies in the village's water storage, supply and distribution systems, as noted in a November 2015 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Sanitary Survey Report.

Option one detailed new well and reservoir construction, totaling $1,985,810. Potential grants could save $786,143, making the village's cost $1,199,667.

The first part of option one deals with the CBDG for a new watermain loop, costing $952,000. The village is hoping to receive a grant paying for 50 percent at $476,000.

Questions were raised by trustee Andy Vorlicek on why the construction of the well, the second part of option one, was only at 30 percent principal forgiveness, when in the past it's been higher.

Principal forgiveness is measured by the population and median household income of a municipality. According to the DNR website, "principal forgiveness is additional subsidy, provided by the federal government, to assist municipalities that would experience significant hardship raising the revenue necessary to finance needed infrastructure projects. Principal forgiveness is used to reduce the size of a loan, thus reducing annual principal and interest payments.

"Loans are written for the full amount of funds being provided for a project, but the PF portion is forgiven at the time of disbursement. The municipal bond pledged as security for the loan only needs to cover the amount of principal which will actually be repaid."

Since Spring Valley's population is not large, the village scored more points or a higher percentage.

However, the representatives from Cedar said the median household income, at $49,236, is just under the state median at $52,738. The further away the village is, the more points it would score.

The difference could be significant for their principal forgiveness, moving from 30 percent or $310,143 to close to 45 percent or $465,214.

Board president Marsha Brunkhorst reminded the board that this construction is important and the DNR will, sooner or later, ask the deficiencies be repaired.

The second option dealt with a temporary fix to a well and would cost around $100,000.

The village could miss out on receiving PF if it goes with this option. In that case, it could resubmit the application next year, but may lose percentage points in next year's PF disbursements.

Trustee Matt Huepfel said, based on his own calculations, the water bill for Spring Valley residents could spike to around $60 a month if the new well and watermain are not implemented. If they were, it'd be around $20 a month.

Trustee Dale Jacobson said applying for PF is what will determine the plan's fate for the year.

"Do the plans for the well, see if we can get the forgiveness, and try and add Borough Lane," Jacobson said. "If we don't get the forgiveness, then we just walk this year and resubmit next year because we've got other plans."

The same tactic was used for the water treatment plant as well, according to Brunkhorst.

The board would like to see Borough Lane included in the CDBG grant application because it would bring the grant to the max, $500,000, and the lane has had issues with water mains. Borough Lane would cost $142,100 to repair, but technically would be an increase of $118,000.

The village will have to spend "no matter what" $115,000 for the well testing, project design and grant submittal, plus $2,500 for the CDBG grant application, Brunkhorst said. Even if the block grant or principal forgiveness don't go through, the board will spend that money.

Other Business

• The board passed a preliminary resolution to examine the road, sewer, water and sidewalk construction of Second Street between Newman and McKay avenues. The board will hear bids at the Feb. 22, meeting.

• The board unanimously approved a two-year contract with All-Croix Inspections.

• The board spoke about renewing its FEMA accreditation for a dike to be placed along Mines Creek near the Woodland Views Apartment building.

• A meeting will be held March 7, to discuss the proposed village water rate increase. The meeting will be at 10 a.m. with the auditor being present. The board could not take any action against the water rate increase. The increase is set to be the first since 2000.

• The board will continue to listen to ideas for the website redesign.

• Spring Valley Police Chief John DuBois said the police department issued 13 citations for traffic and ordinance violations in January. Calls for service were up 24 percent compared to January last year. DuBois said the department will continue to have an officer working on Sundays after receiving positive feedback from the community.