Village edges closer to taking over Huppert Water Utility

Boardman & Clark LLP Law Firm, based in Madison, said in a letter to village president Jerry DeWolfe, dated Jan. 20, 2017, the hourly rate for the services provided will most likely hit $295.

At the Jan. 30 Water & Sewer Committee meeting, CBS Squared engineer and village consultant Jon Strand explained the benefit of having a lawyer specializing in the the PSC during the transfer process. Some things the village needs figured out are legal access to right-of-ways and easements and how Huppert Utility assets will affect village finances.

Public Works Director Greg Engeset said Ellsworth is pursuing funds from the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program, which provides financial assistance to public water systems to build, upgrade, or replace water supply infrastructure to protect public health and address federal and state safe drinking water requirements.

Engeset reported Ellsworth was number 10 on the preliminary list for monies out of more than 300 applicants.

“Plans and specs must now be drawn up and submitted before June 30 to move into the next portion/round of the funding process,” Engeset detailed in his February village board report.

A Department of Natural Resources sanitary survey report and notice of noncompliance addressed to Ray Huppert, owner/operator of the utility, dated Oct. 25, 2016, outlined significant deficiencies in the water system, which were defined as “problems in the drinking water system that have the potential to cause serious health risks or represent long-term health risks to consumers.” The Herald obtained the report through an Open Records request.

A plan for corrective action, including a work schedule, was ordered to be completed by Huppert and submitted in writing no later than Dec. 15. The Herald has requested that document and will publish an article once it’s received.

Just over 50 Dar Ray addition and Golf Course Lane residents are served by the utility, many of whom have lodged numerous complaints.

DNR Water Supply Specialist Anna Mares said in the sanitary survey: “A lack of capacity coupled with the lack of adequate pressure in the system at all times, the hole in the pressure tank, the complaints of residents of secondary contaminants and the numerous other deficiencies listed in this report confirm that it would be in the best interests of the resident and the Utility to move forward quickly with the transition of the Utility to Village of Ellsworth water and to abandon the Dar-Ray Addition well and pressure tank.”

During a closed session, board members met with representatives from the Kinne-Engelhart American Legion and Cedar Corporation engineering firm as they are working with a hotel management group to brainstorm on how to make the hotel/legion project happen. No action was taken.

Village clerk/treasurer Peggy Nelson said the village has received other land inquiries recently for East End Industrial Park and Crossing Meadows.

The former Pop’s Malt Shop building (358 W. Main St.) will be sold to the Fiesta Mexicana restaurant owners from Red Wing, who hope to close on the building and open sometime in March, Nelson said. The name posted on the village’s Facebook page Monday by former Pop’s Malt Shop owner Cheryl Johnson was El Ranchito Bar & Grill.