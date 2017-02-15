Challengers dismayed at latest ballot development

The three challengers nominated at the Jan. 11 caucus failed to file the required paperwork by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, as state law dictates; they say it's not their fault.

Kent Carlson was nominated at the caucus, as was incumbent village president James Turvaville, while David Meixner and Steve Meixner were nominated for trustee positions, along with incumbents Jesse Hohmann and Jon Ebensperger.

However, the three challengers learned last week that they will not appear on the ballot due to failing to file Campaign Registration Statements and Declarations of Candidacy forms. The three incumbents will run unopposed on the ballot, as things stand now, unless Carlson and the Meixners file as write-in candidates — or unless legal action puts their names on the ballot.

"To say we are astounded at this action would be putting it mildly, but the show must go on," Carlson said. "The Wisconsin Election Handbook states that the village clerk 'must inform' each candidate of the required paperwork that needs to be filed. On the night of the caucus, after signing the initial papers, I asked (Bay City Village Clerk) Shawnie King if there was anything else. She replied 'no.' After signing the initial papers, David Meixner asked her 'if that was it.' She said 'yes.'

David Meixner said he was somewhat aware of the process, but didn't know exactly what to expect.

"I went to the table (at the caucus) and signed a paper," Meixner said. "No one got any paperwork at that point. There was no mention of those two documents that we need to file. But when I didn't get anything, I just assumed the way they did it she would send them to us (by mail). I knew of the five-day deadline after receiving the letter (written Notice of Nomination), but I never got a copy of that."

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission's Procedures for Nomination of Candidates by Caucus handbook for clerks, "As soon as the nominated candidates are certified to the municipal clerk, the clerk is responsible for notifying the candidates, in writing, of their nomination."

All six candidates signed a paper titled "Notice of Nomination at Caucus," which states "I acknowledge receipt of this Notice of Nomination at Caucus this 11th day of January, 2017."

David Meixner and Carlson admit to signing this paper, but allege they didn't receive a copy of it. Meixner received a copy of this document by email Feb. 8, from King after emailing her Feb. 6 inquiring if any further paperwork needed to be completed.

The handbook also states: "The clerk must also inform each candidate of the requirements to file a Campaign Registration Statement (ETHCF-1) and a Declaration of Candidacy (EL-162)."

Both Meixners and Carlson said they were never informed.

"It (the clerk handbook) clearly states the responsibility of the clerk regarding notification to the candidates on paperwork to be filed," Carlson said. "She did not do this."

In a letter to King from village attorney Robert Loberg, dated Jan. 27, 2017, Loberg writes: "You state you did not furnish the forms to any of the six candidates. You were not obligated to do so. The only statutory duty you have with respect to this part of the caucus process is to give notice to all of the nominees of their nomination."

Loberg referenced Meixner's attorney Bill Mavity, who is representing Meixner in an eminent domain land dispute with the village, as well as the Meixners and Carlson in a civil suit against the village concerning a direct legislation request.

Loberg said "Attorney Mavity has served on the Pepin County Board of Supervisors. He must be well acquainted with candidacy requirements. Presumably he knows about the trio's efforts to seek public office."

He added: "...the three non-incumbent nominees may have intended to accept the nomination but neglected to do so. If so, they may be frustrated; but those claiming to have the skill to serve in public office, here to run the village, should at least inquire and determine what prospective candidates must do. That is their job, not yours."

When the Herald requested information from King about candidates' processes after a caucus nomination in Bay City, she forwarded the request to Loberg in light of the three challengers' complaints to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

In a letter to the Herald, dated Feb. 10, 2017, Loberg said "She (King) treated the failures to file these forms, as she must, as a declination to accept the nomination."

Incumbent Jesse Hohmann, who has served on the village board for more than 30 years, said he always fills out the paperwork "down at the village shop." He referenced candidate requirements found online in the handbook and said "Shawnie's got the papers."

Meixner said his brother Steve Meixner has served on the village board in the past and that Carlson also ran for office "a long time ago."

"(Former) Clerk Kay Beder gave Steve the papers," David Meixner said. "It seemed like the process was set then. For some reason, has the process changed? The process was not followed properly. Why? The village clerk is supposed to know the rules. Did she? Was the process changed, and if it was, why? Norm Baker was nominated at the last caucus. What was the process for that? Did the clerk have the papers for him at that caucus? My brother said he got the papers when he ran the last time. It was a different clerk."

The Herald reached out to the Wisconsin Elections Commission concerning the process followed for complaints. An answer wasn't received before press time.

In the meantime, Carlson and the Meixners said they will not give up.

"If necessary, we will be 'write-in' candidates," Carlson said. "We will have to work harder, but that's OK. We just consider this latest issue as good motivation. Obviously, we'd prefer to be on the ballot."

David Meixner laments the latest turn of events, but plans to continue the quest for office, as does Steve Meixner.

"It seems like I just keep adding to my list of problems with the village. I am not looking for problems. All I wanted to do was have my land and be left alone," David Meixner said. "Now I suspect I was unrightfully denied the right to run for village office. I am getting tired of the fights but what can I do."