Playground meeting set to gather ideas

Trustee Steve Pomahatch has taken it upon himself to send notices to area parents. Those interested in submitting their ideas for the playground are encouraged to attend. Pomahatch will lead the meeting with a representative from Boland Recreation, an Iowa-based company with experience in Michigan and Wisconsin designing and installing playground equipment.

All neighbors and interested parties are asked to attend.

Summerfest

President of the Maiden Rock Area Community Association, Lisa Roberts, asked village board members if vendors will be charged for village park use during the annual Summerfest event, set for June 17.

"We love to put the event on for people," Roberts said.

Participating vendors usually donate $50 to MRACA; nonprofit organizations are not technically charged. Village President Judy Daleiden asked board members their thoughts on this, to which Pomahatch asked if the village receives any compensation for park clean-up. The village usually provides the electricity, as well as clean up before and after the event, all covered in the budget.

The board voted to allow MRACA to supervise vendors. In other words, if MRACA can't provide volunteers to help with vendors, then the vendors themselves will need to attend the event with adequate staff of their own.

Tax talk

Maiden Rock clerk/treasurer Shirley Gilles provided an update on tax collections, dog licenses and the February tax settlement.

Dog owners were reminded to license their dogs by notices in the mail.

Second, gave the treasure update for the month of February.

Due by Feb. 20 are the following:

:

• $51,235.38 to Pierce County

• $94,549.17 to Ellsworth Community School District

• $7,308.69 to Chippewa Valley Technical College

• $1,828.08 to Plum City School District

Gilles lamented delinquent utility bills putting a strain on the village.

"On a sad note, the delinquent utility bills that were put on the tax roll remain uncollected which creates a problem to be worked on," Gilles said.

Other business

• Gilles reported the U.S. Census Bureau will conduct a study in 2020.

• Gilles said a grease trap has been installed at Ole's Bar & Grill; a cross-connection inspection was also completed.

• The primary election will be held 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 21. The only item on the ballot will be state superintendent of education.

• The next village board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the new village hall.