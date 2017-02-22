Village approves selling water to Huppert Utility

Public Works Director Greg Engeset said there was hardly any discussion prior to the unanimous decision.

RHU serves approximately 50 residents on Ellsworth's northwestern edge in the Dar-Ray and Golf Course Lane additions.

In a complaint letter composed by Dar-Ray Addition resident Calvin Omtvedt to the village, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Public Service Commission dated Sept. 23, resident complaints about the utility included:

• Water quality which at times is undrinkable due to sediment, discoloration and/or smell

• Excessive sediment or iron damaging appliances/fixtures or requiring frequent filtering

• Low pressure or volume impacting the livability of some residents

• Water rates nearly 400 percent higher than residents on village water

• Difficulties buying or selling homes due to water-related inspections or test results

• Failure to perform routine maintenance to ensure proper operation of water system

• Broken, plugged or inadequate main supply lines owned by the utility

CBS Squared engineer and village consultant Jon Strand said in a phone call Feb. 15 that Ray Huppert, owner of the plagued utility, has expressed his desire to transfer the utility to the village, the details of which would be worked out by the Ellsworth Village Board.

"The timeline is dictated by the PSC, which needs to work through their process of a utility acquisition," Strand said. "There is a set of procedures the village must follow. Part of that is a public comment period."

Sanitary survey

At a heated Sept. 27 Ellsworth Water & Sewer Committee meeting, village officials said more decisions could be made upon completion of a DNR sanitary survey. The report outlines the deficiencies that would need to be upgraded for continued operation of the utility if the village is to take it over.

The Herald obtained the sanitary survey report and a notice of noncompliance, dated Oct. 25, 2016, in a public records request.

The purpose of the survey outlined in the report "is to evaluate the system's source, facilities, equipment, operation, maintenance and management as they relate to providing safe drinking water." It also serves as a way to identify potential risks that may adversely affect drinking water quality and as a notice of noncompliance.

DNR Water Supply Specialist Anna Mares conducted the survey Oct. 10, in the presence of Omtvedt, DNR staff, Engeset, Huppert, Strand and Village Waterworks Operator Richard Harris.

The report requested Huppert submit a plan for corrective action, including a work schedule, submitted in writing to Mares by Dec. 15, 2016. DNR employee Carlyn Brown confirmed Feb. 9 that no such plan has been received.

In 2003, RHU was granted a variance to provide water for up to 52 homes without having to install a second well as required by code. The one and only well is 734 feet deep with a pump that discharges 127 gallons of water per minute.

Poly-phosphate is being injected into the water for iron sequestration, but a problem identified in the survey outlined the possibility of a hole in the drop pipe of the pump. Since no tank bypass was available in the event of a tank failure, which the DNR said is likely given the tank's pin-hole leak, the DNR said installation of a DNR-approved pressure tank bypass is needed.

The DNR approved a connection between Dar-Ray and the village's water system, which was installed Sept. 20. The connection construction is complete.

The survey details a number of significant deficiencies found in the Huppert water system:

• A small hole is present in the pressure tank and rust deposits are accumulating in a flowing pattern to the floor.

• The system is lacking adequate capacity. Some operational tasks are becoming too difficult for Huppert to perform. There are no plans to hire an additional operator and no money to upgrade the system.

• Inadequate water pressure

• Secondary contaminants (mainly iron and sediment) appear to be plugging lateral lines and some homes' interior plumbing.

• Roof hatch is not secured with a lock.

• No monthly operation reports have been kept or filed with the DNR.

• It's unclear when the master meter was last serviced, which is required every two years.

• Chlorine tablets are being stored in a Metamucil jug that doesn't have the proper chemical labeling.

• Poly-phosphate chemical being used is older than 60 days.

• No raw water sampling tap is present.

• The chemical fed pump doesn't have an anti-siphon device and is lower in elevation than the chemical feed tank. A broken shelf above the chemical feed tank held the pump in the past.

• A delay in water entering the discharge piping after the pump motor starts may be due to a hole in the pump drop pipe.

• The chemical injection tap is installed incorrectly.

• The chemical feed tank doesn't have the appropriate chemical label.

• The entry point sample tap is in an inappropriate location, directly below the chemical injection tap feed, and the sample tap is threaded.

• The pressure tank must have both an air relief and a pressure relief valve. Only one of these is currently installed.

• The sump pump/pump to waste drain is not elevated above the closest upstream manhole and could cause sewage waste to backflow into the wellhouse.

• The chemical feed tank doesn't have the appropriate volume markings on the exterior of the tank to ensure that chemical is being fed at the right rate.

• Chlorine is added to the system and corresponding information is not being recorded or monitored.

The survey also highlighted recommendations, which were defined as "problems in the water system that hinder your public water system from consistently providing safe drinking water to consumers." Those were:

• Bacteria samples are being taken at one location instead of rotating through multiple locations within the distribution system.

• Insulation material is falling onto the well house floor.

• The well casing has minimal corrosion on it.

• Pump was pulled last in 2003. There may be ahold in the drop pipe, but that hasn't been confirmed. The pump should be pulled every 10 years for inspection.

• The department strongly recommends the village of Ellsworth and Dar-Ray work cooperatively to reach an agreement to immediately provide water and maintenance to the addition until a PSC-approved ownership transfer occurs.

Four non-conforming features of the water system were also identified, though correction is not required until major work is done in the future. The report also made note that iron and sediment appear to be plugging the lateral lines and meters in some homes closest to the well, though flushing will not be effective for lateral lines already plugged.

The survey's final recommendation said a transition to village water for RHU customers is needed.

"The lack of capacity coupled with the lack of adequate pressure in the system at all times, the hole in the pressure tank, the complaints of residents of secondary contaminants and the numerous other deficiencies listed in this report, confirm that it would be in the best interests of the residents and the Utility to move forward quickly with the transition of the Utility to Village of Ellsworth water and to abandon the Dar-Ray Addition well and pressure tank," Mares said.

What's next?

Strand said the transition process has "many moving parts," which is why the village board voted Feb. 6, to hire a law firm experienced in dealing with the Public Service Commission to represent the village in preparing a purchase agreement between the village and Ray Huppert Utility, Inc.

"It does appear likely the village will supply water before the HWU is transferred," Strand said. "It should happen fairly soon."

As for the utility's deficiencies, Strand named two scenarios: making the immediate repairs outlined in the report or making longer term repairs, such as upsizing undersized pipes to be code-compliant.

"There are some 1.5 to 2-inch pipes that would be targeted first," Strand said. "Eventually those must be replaced, now or in the future."

As for costs, those are unknown at this time.

Engeset said Ellsworth is pursuing funds from the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program, which provides financial assistance to public water systems to build, upgrade, or replace water supply infrastructure to protect public health and address federal and state safe drinking water requirements.

He said Ellsworth was number 10 on the preliminary list for monies out of more than 300 applicants.

"Plans and specs must now be drawn up and submitted before June 30 to move into the next portion/round of the funding process," Engeset detailed in his February village board report.