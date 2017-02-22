Strong neighbor support displayed in dog request

In the village of Elmwood, an ordinance allows town residents to own up to two dogs. Anderson and his wife would like a third dog, so a kennel license is needed. Even though the Andersons have no desire to own 16 dogs or maintain a breeding facility on their 1.5 acres, which the ordinance allows, they opted to hold the required public hearing (at a cost of $300) and have neighbors weigh in with their thoughts.

All neighbors present — and even a few non-neighbors — supported the Andersons request to own a third dog and apply for the kennel license.

Village President Bill Stewart read a letter by one neighbor opposed to the idea, who said "The last thing I want to hear is barking dogs in the neighborhood."

Police Chief Mike Schaffer said "there haven't been any complaints in that area of barking dogs, ever."

Anderson and his wife have lived at their current home for one year. They lost one dog to illness and simply want to get another dog.

The board approved the Andersons' kennel license, which costs $35 and will be reviewed annually.

During discussions before the board approval, it came to light that maybe a middle ground written ordinance is necessary. Residents are either allowed up to two dogs and two cats, or three to 16 dogs, in which case a resident must apply for the license.

When discussed, the thought of land was considered, but as one board member put it, who in town has enough land to build an actual kennel? Since that is true for the most part, board members realized that is probably the exact reason the ordinance is worded the way it is. Building a kennel in town is discouraged.

If you want to learn more about village ordinances, call village clerk Amy Wayne at 715-639-3792.

No primary election

Wayne confirmed a primary election was to be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, for state schools superintendent, but not for Elmwood Village Board seats up for election on the April 4 ballot.

Town of Rock Elm resident Rick Talford, who goes by the moniker Elmwood Citizen Journalist, asked why the primary for the village board had been cancelled.

"There was never one set for a primary for the village offices," Wayne said.

Talford said challengers running for village board were confused, and thought Wayne had said there would be a primary for village board positions.

Wayne said after checking with the county and state, she learned that a primary could have been held if a seventh person was running for the three open trustee seats. However, only six are running for the three trustee seats.

"I said there could be one, but I needed to clarify with the state of Wisconsin and the county," Wayne said. "I did not say there was going to be one. I said there could possibly be one."

Trustee candidate Mandy Pfingsten said she and the other two challengers, Sondra MacDonald and Paul Unser, were confused by what Wayne had said, but now understood.

Village president Bill Stewart is running unopposed, while the challengers will face incumbent trustees Mike Hess, Dick Jones and Dolores Radtke.

Other business

• Operator's licenses were approved for Taylor M. Clifford, Janell C. Asher and Richard Tiffany at Kern's Kurbside (formerly Big Dick's) and Lucas J. Roatch at the Longbranch.

• Temporary operator's licenses were approved for the Elmwood Area Community Club fundraiser held Feb. 19: Bob Rupakus, Mary Beth Tschumperlin, Amy Bechel and Missy Roatch.

• Talford requested an itemized list of court costs from November 2016 to show taxpayers the costs incurred by the village in a civil suit, which was won by Talford Nov. 22. He asked for items such as Schaffer's wages and fuel going back and forth to court. Schaffer is working the request.

• The next village board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the Elmwood Auditorium.