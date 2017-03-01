Prescott police station will get new look

Police administrative assistant Erin Most presented the funding request at the meeting, detailing water damage that occurred. The lowest proposed bid for the project came in at $57,500. Approximately $13,800 of that cost will be reimbursed by insurance.

City Administrator Jayne Brand said the remodeling will include paint, carpet replacement, new officers' cubicles, storage cabinets, new lockers in the garage area and new kitchen appliances.

"They are having to do some of this work because of a leak in a furnace and some to create more room for storage," Brand said.

Most said while this is fixing up the building, it's not giving the department any additional storage, which is needed. She expressed the need for a larger meeting room and decontamination area.

Council members suggested looking at the Emergency Medical Services portion of the building to see if expansion is a possibility there.

The council approved $57,482.75 for the project, plus a 10 percent contingency.

Other business

• The council approved a conditional use permit contingent on the building meeting codes for Brian Tischleder and Ka Vang, who own the Hollister Mansion at 140 Locust St. N. The couple plan to operate the home as a bed and breakfast.

• A lease agreement for three years between the city and Edge Builders (845 Dexter St.) was approved 5-2, with Galen Seipel and Josh Hoschette voting no. The lease concerns land between the EMS building and Edge Builders. Discussions centered on stormwater flow, business growth, materials storage, fencing and a dust free parking surface.

• A developer's agreement with Diversified Manufacturing was approved. The company will be incorporated in the state of Wisconsin, change its address for mailing and $43,405 will be included in the incentive package for utility laterals.

• The council approved an amplifier permit and closing Elm Street from Orange to Kinnickinnic streets June 2 for the Kickoff to Summer event.

• The resolution "preliminary resolution declaring intent to levy special assessments under police powers" passed.

• A contract with Cedar Corporation for an industrial user agreement with Bergquist Company (Henkel) was approved for $1,900.

• The ordinance committee will review levying special assessments for paving alleys and master meters of multi-unit buildings.

• An operator's license for Kamela J. Lynch was approved.

• The council approved pay request No. 2 in the amount of $59,000 to Trane for the energy savings performance contract.

• The council discussed the Vista Croix TIF incentive and Ptacek's IGA personal property tax in closed session.