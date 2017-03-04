Street reconstruction on the horizon in SV
SPRING VALLEY -- A one-block section of South Second Street from Newman to McKay avenues is slated to be reconstructed this summer.
The Spring Valley Village Board discussed the project’s special assessments costs for the people who live on that block at the Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting.
Spring Valley Clerk Luann Emerson said in previous years the assessment payback plan was divided between three years. However, “it’s not set in stone,” Emerson said.
A portion of the project will be assessed back to the property owners, including replacement of curbs, gutters, sidewalks, sanitary laterals and water laterals.
There will be a final public hearing on the assessments once the project is complete.
The project is set to begin this summer, with “substantial completion by Aug. 1, according to the bids advertisement.Other Business
- The board approved an open container request for the Iron Horse Saloon’s ninth annual St. Jude’s benefit set for April 1.
- Bids will be sought for municipal hall and public works building/fire hall roofs, the board learned during the public works reports. Emerson said the rough cost estimate for the municipal building is $80,000, while the public works/fire station is $83,700.
- The board tabled a discussion on the Morrow property until the April meeting, when a 6 p.m. public hearing will be held before the regular board meeting. Emerson said the village has not yet purchased the property but has a “memorandum of understanding” with the owner. After the bid process, if it is “feasible” to build on the land and if the village could recoup its costs from the sale of lots, the village would continue with negotiations on purchasing the property.
- Trustee Rich O’Connell continues to look into design options for a new village website.
- The Spring Valley Chamber of Commerce will no longer share Handy Andy Park facilities rental duties with the village. The village will be solely responsible.
- The board was approached by J&J Window Washing service about providing services to the Community Center. Costs are being tabulated and will be on the April agenda.
- The board approved an operator’s license for Joan Good for Dam Days.
- The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. The annual meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 18.