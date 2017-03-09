Resident meeting set for Huppert customers

An informational meeting about the project's progress has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Ellsworth Village Hall. Dar-Ray Addition and Golf Course Lane residents are encouraged to attend.

The total estimated cost of taking over the utility is $720,000, Public Works Director Greg Engeset said Thursday, March 2, at the Ellsworth Water and Sewer Committee meeting.

"The DNR at one time said the 4-inch (water mains) on Golf Course Lane could remain," Engeset said. "Although 6 inches is required in new construction."

Engeset added that the 6-inch lines on the east side of Highway 65 are also up to code. From the Huppert well house heading north, water lines are 6 inches, servicing eight to 10 homes.

"The main (on Golf Course Lane) is 45 years old," Engeset said. "We got a lot that's 100 years or older in the village, so 45 years is new to me.

"It will eventually loop around from Preferred Living."

If Golf Course Lane's mains are taken out of the project, with just replacing the hydrant, the cost reduces by $166,000, Engeset said.

The worst case scenario is replacing everything, Engeset concluded. Costs would be assessed to the homeowners, though that number is still an unknown. All 49 homes currently served by RHU would be assessed, as they're all served by that utility.

A Clean Water Act loan will cover about 15 percent of the cost up to $580,000, Engeset said. The village had hoped for more, but the village's median income is higher than the state average, a factor in the loan calculations.

A plan must be submitted for the CWA funding by June 30.

"Then we must figure out where the rest of the money's coming from," Engeset said.

Committee members talked about talking to the developer north of Preferred Living or going through the back of lots to possibly avoid ripping up curb, gutter and blacktop on Golf Course Lane to replace water mains.

"None of the figures are in stone," committee member Michael Steele said. "We don't know what the assessments are going to be."

Engeset is hoping for a 15 percent forgiveness on the CWA funding.

"The median income really hurts you," Engeset said. "I wouldn't plan on more (than 15). The biggest thing going against this (project): What's it going to cost?"

The village has been selling water to Huppert to provide to his customers. Engeset said the changeover from Huppert water to village water went better than he expected.

"The engineer said the chlorine would react with the iron (in the Huppert water)," Engeset said.

"Since switching to village water, the pressure is about the same, but the water clarity is better."

All new water meters will need to be installed. The committee agreed to be proactive and inquire about purchasing new meters wholesale.