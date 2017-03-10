Church sign garners harassment claims

Darrin Foss, who purchased the former Pentecostal Church building at 101 S. Utility St., in the village's east end, along with Dennis Foss, asked why the village wants the sign taken down. He felt it was suspicious the request coincided with his purchase.

"It's been owned by the government (county) for the past year, and now it's an issue?" Foss asked. "I feel like you're watching me too hard here. Not sure if it's harassment."

At the February Village Board meeting, board members asked village attorney Bob Loberg for a legal opinion regarding the removal of the sign. Attempts in 2009 to work with then property owner Ann Kraemer to remove it were unsuccessful.

Loberg said the property is zoned residential; the board had assumed it was zoned commercial.

"The nonconforming use (of the sign) must be discontinued not more than five years after the date it became a nonconforming sign," Loberg said in a letter to zoning Administrator Greg Engeset Feb. 15. "I don't know when the Pentecostal Church ceased operation at that location, but it is certainly well more than five years ago."

Foss said not only has he felt harassed over the church sign, but accused the village of targeting him over a camper parked in his yard and the color of his garage, in the past.

"How do I address this issue?" Foss asked. "I have concerns here. What's next month, what's a year from now?"

Village President Jerry DeWolfe cut him off mid-sentence.

"I don't know why you're feeling picked on," DeWolfe said. "We're not harassing you. You're not getting picked on. We're just following the rules."

DeWolfe said a citizen complaint about the sign blocking visibility long before Foss bought the building started the ball rolling.

"She (Kraemer) was told to take it down," DeWolfe said. "She didn't. Then the county got it, and it's in limbo. We didn't take care of it as a board and now we are.

"Timing doesn't have a thing to do with it," DeWolfe said.

Engeset stepped in, confirming the board thought the property was zoned commercial when it's actually residential.

"When you thought of making it a rental, that's where a lot of this came from," Engeset told Foss. "I was a big backer of that (the sign staying put). I always said it was in a commercial setting."

The board asked Foss to remove the sign within 30 days. The village's goal is to "clean up some of the signs that aren't in use anymore," DeWolfe added.

Foss left unhappy.

"I need to address them (his harassment claims) somehow because I'm not at ease here," Foss said.

DeWolfe offered to speak with him one-on-one and invited him to talk to any village board member.

Fire Department news

Trustee Neil Gulbranson updated the board on Ellsworth Fire Service Association's goings-on and action taken at its Jan. 26 meeting.

The EFSA Board approved an increase in response fees as the department hasn't increased those charges for eight years. Initial response charges will increase from $800 to $900; the hourly rate from $400 to $450; and loads of water costs from $75 to $100.

Fire Chief Brent Langer asked to begin the process of specifying a new engine, which the board approved with an expected delivery date of mid-2018. The estimated cost for a new engine is $500,000 to $600,000 at a current interest rate of 2.33 percent. The first responding engine is now 10 years old, while the backup engine is from 1988.

The department will purchase a new set of extrication equipment, estimated to cost $26,000. The EFSA currently owns two and a half sets of the equipment, ranging from 12 to 17 years old.

"As cars get smaller and more plastic," having these sets becomes more critical, Gulbranson said.

BovEq Veterinary

Village board trustees approved a conditional use permit for Dr. Tia Sampair of BovEq Veterinary Services LLC to operate veterinarian business at W6579 570th Ave., in the town of Ellsworth. The property is owned by Kathy Sampair Wahrenbrock.

Ellsworth township also approved the permit (as the property falls in the ETZ), but had concerns about a shared driveway with Brad and Deb Ristow and the parking area.

Sampair told the ETZ Committee Feb. 21 that most of her business is traveling to farms. Wahrenbrock plans to build a new driveway to her barn area, therefore not using that one that comes off the Ristows' driveway.

Wahrenbrock also plans to build a new shed and riding arena for private use.

Other business

• The board adopted a municipal code ordinance to create a section dedicated to e-cigarettes, which states "No person under the age of 18 years may possess e-cigarettes..." Language was amended in a separate section concerning animals and fowl.

• Building inspector Galen Seipel was authorized to act on the village's behalf in matters related to electronic building permits.

• The board granted Dennis Schultz a special use permit to allow for residential use of two units in the upper level of the building he purchased at 375 W. Kinne St., formerly Dr. Laughlin's dentist's office. The plan is to have a commercial business in the basement.

• John O'Keefe and village trustee Michael Steele were appointed to the TID 4, 7, 9, 10 & 11 Joint Review Board.

• The board approved a street use permit for American Legion Post 204 for its Memorial Day parade.

• The Street and Sidewalk Committee will meet at 5 p.m. March 16 to work out details of the U.S. Highway 10 and Piety Street project, slated for this year. Wisconsin Department of Transportation representatives will be asked to attend. DeWolfe said a solution for the retaining wall must be found.

• The Finance, Purchasing and Buildings Committee will meet at 5 p.m. March 21.

• The board accepted the resignation of part-time police officer Jocelyn Austin, who will work for Pierce County as a deputy jailer.

• Police officer Ryan Hansen was presented a certificate of appreciation for 15 years of service.