Playground option chosen by parents

Trustee Steve Pomahatch reported that a group of Maiden Rock parents met Feb. 15 and March 6 with a representative from Boland Recreation, an Iowa-based company with experience in Michigan and Wisconsin designing and installing playground equipment, in order to narrow down playground design choices.

Parents looked at three designs for the playground space (the new village hall was built on the site of the old town playground on County Road S) and narrowed it down to one.

Pomahatch suggested hiring local workers to install the equipment, which could save the village $20,000 to $25,000, he said. Boland would provide a trained person onsite to assist with the installation at no extra cost. In fact, Pomahatch had already contacted a local person about excavating, cement work and installation.

“Things are moving right along and very exciting,” Pomahatch said.

The discussion turned a bit heated when Village President Judy Daleiden voiced concerns about the playground taking up most of the space and not providing enough shade for children. She also suggested seeking more competitive bids for the project.

“The cost of this equipment is all about the same and the space provides a safe environment and is some of the best equipment we can get,” Pomahatch answered.

He also disagreed with delaying the project any longer in order to seek out more bids.

“The parents were told they’d have a playground and getting more bids would take until fall and that’s not fair to the parents,” Pomahatch said.

Daleiden reiterated seeking more bids is appropriate, while Pomahatch disagreed, saying this project has been blessed by the parents and personal consideration.

“I feel strongly now is the time,” Pomahatch said.

Daleiden could not garner a second on a motion to seek more bids; the project will next head to the Planning Committee, which will take it up at 6 p.m. March 22.

A request for seven to 10 portable toilets to be paid for by the businesses that profit from the Spring Flood Run was brought to the board’s attention. Daleiden will look into this request for the April board meeting.

Pomahatch offered a suggestion to mimic Stockholm and other communities with similar events.

“An idea of creating a Flood Run Committee, much like they do in Stockholm with their art fair, where the businesses rent out the park for the day and be responsible for Port-A-Potties and clean up, etc.

“It may be too late for the spring run but hopefully by the fall run we can get something like that organized.”