Remaining 400th street bridge demolished

At the Feb. 14 meeting, the Salem Town Board voted to demolish the remaining bridge structure in an attempt to save costs on buying netting for the bridge. The netting would be used to protect and/or contain the bridge debris. The demolition process began March 16.

Town Chair Paul Shingledecker said Salem is in a migration area for swallows. If the swallows were to nest in the washed out bridge netting, the project would be delayed until the fall 2017, rather than beginning this summer as scheduled.

“We decided to go in and tear it out because the netting part of it would cost about the same amount as tearing the bridge out,” Shingledecker said.

The cost will be between $2,000 to $2,500, but tearing out the bridge gives the board only one cost to deal with. The board said if they just replace the netting, it could cost multiple times over.

Construction is still slated to begin this summer.