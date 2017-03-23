Radtke voiced her appreciation for Schaffer’s service and wished him the best of luck.

“Mike’s work with the school has been exceptional,” Radtke said.

Radtke said the village has “feelers out” for a replacement and has received five or six replies. Schaffer “will come on his offtimes to deal with anything that will be a necessity for us,” Radtke said. The hope is to have a new officer in place within in two weeks.

The Herald requested a copy of Schaffer’s letter, which read:

“This is my notice of resignation. I would like to say thank you to each and every board member for the support they have shown towards the Police Department for the last couple years. I have enjoyed my time working for the village, but it is time for me to move on. lt has been my pleasure to have had the opportunity to serve this wonderful community.”

One year ago, Jake Sailer told the Elmwood Village Board his intentions to expand his business, Sailer’s Meats. He addressed the board again March 13, asking it to help him get the ball rolling.

“I want to build a two-story storage shed to the west of our facility,” Sailer said. “Three months went by and I got nothing from anybody….Now it’s been nine months and I’ve heard nothing.”

In that nine-month span, the village assembled a committee consisting of Radtke, Trustee Rick Stohr, Public Works Director Jamie Reitz and Village Clerk Amy Wayne.

Sailer said doesn’t want to leave the Elmwood area, but expansion is needed and he wants to know where he can go from here. Complications include property setbacks and proximity to Scott Street, State Road 72 and Cenex’s future plans for its Elmwood site.

“I’d like to stay in Elmwood, but our business is growing,” Sailer said. “...Otherwise my options are keep my slaughter here in Elmwood and move my production and retail to another area. I do not want to do that.”

Village President Bill Stewart said he doesn’t want to see that happen either. The meat market has been at its current location for 13 years. Sailer said his grandpa settled in Elmwood 94 years ago, and he’d like to stay, but he needs an answer from the village on his expansion options.

Ideas offered by Sailer included the village vacating Scott Street and closing it down so he can expand in that direction, building up versus out, examining Cenex’s long-term plans and semi-truck use going through town, and working with the property owner behind Sailer’s.

Sailer also questioned whether the village wants traffic heading through town to take Scott Street as a shortcut instead of being directed to downtown via Highway 72. Many vehicles apparently take Scott as a shortcut past Cenex, past Sailer’s and avoid downtown all together. Stewart wasn’t keen on the idea of semis trying to access Cenex causing potential traffic hazards on Main Street.

Village trustees said they felt Sailer hadn’t requested firm action from them; that he had just presented ideas for project phases for one to two years down the road.

Any options require contacting the Wisconsin Department of Transportation due to Sailer’s location on State Road 72; Countryside Cooperative about semi-truck usage on Omaha Avenue; and working with the village as it owns and maintains Scott Street.

“You are a big asset to this town, and so is Cenex, so we want to go about this properly,” Village President William Stewart said.

“If I expanded, I would more than likely be adding a second shift, because there is no way I can do it in an eight-hour day,” Sailer said in response to a question about the expansion bringing more jobs.

Stewart agreed that calling Stevens Engineering to discuss the expansion is the appropriate next step.

Three Elmwood High School students, along with teacher Jeff Pickerign, requested to put up a wildlife camera on village property.

One student told board members the camera would be used for educational purposes to learn more about wildlife. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provided the camera through its Snapshot Wisconsin program. According to the DNR website, “Snapshot Wisconsin is a partnership to monitor wildlife year-round, using a statewide network of trail cameras. The project will provide data needed for wildlife management decisions. It is also a unique opportunity for individuals, families, and students to get involved in monitoring the state’s valuable natural resources.”

The location requested for the camera is adjacent to the school and woodland learning area, giving students enough time during class to observe. The camera would be mounted 3 to 4 feet above the ground.

“This is fun and an interesting experience,” one student said. “Using modern technology and assisting the DNR with hands-on research is fun and interesting.”

The students would like to install the camera in April; the board couldn’t resist the request and voted to allow the camera installation wherever the students deem it necessary.

Trustee Josh Bleskacek reported new Elmwood Public Library Director Kate Johnson-Schneider will start her new position Tuesday, March 21. She will work 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Wednesdays will be staffed by volunteers, such as Trustee Dick Jones or Library Board President Susan Dzubay noon to 5 p.m. The next library board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. April 6.

Trustee Neil Boltik reported the nursing home has decided to remodel, in order to compete with other facilities. Nursing homes in Fall Creek and Durand are the latest to close and Elmwood doesn’t want to experience that.

“Giving the building a facelift by remodeling, updating and installing private rooms will keep us competitive,” Boltik said.

The nursing home is currently five residents short, which can break a home, so the hope is improvements will draw more residents. Remodeling will occur throughout 2017 with hopes of a grand reopening in Spring 2018.

Residents will be shifted to one wing while construction is performed in another wing.