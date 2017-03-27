Spring Valley water rates up 64%

Average residential customers currently paying $36.15 quarterly for 9,000 gallons of water will pay $59.40 for the same volume of water when the new rates take effect April 1, said village clerk/treasurer Luann Emerson.

Bills reflecting the new rates will be mailed in July and Emerson does not expect to get too many complaints from customers then.

"We've been prepping people about the rate increase coming," Emerson said. "It's been in the fall newsletter, there was a March 7 public hearing, and there's been notices in current bills. I know the word is out, they're expecting it."

The water utility has needed more revenue in recent years incurring income deficits in three of the past five years. The deficit soared to $304,188 in 2012, was $36,595 in 2014 and was an estimated $26,078 last year, according to PSC staff analysis.

Positive net operating incomes of $12,627 in 2013 and $6,879 in 2015 did not offset the losses.

The village board transferred money from the general fund to offset the water utility's deficits and the new rates will enable the utility to repay the general fund, Emerson said.

Repainting the water tower helped spike expenses in 2012, which the utility financed through borrowing, Emerson said. Repair expense totaled $313,078 in 2012 boosting total expenses to $489,885. Total operating revenue in 2012 was $185,697, the lowest in the past five years, creating the $304,188 income deficit.

Since then, total annual expenses have fluctuated between a low of $92,368 in 2013 and peaked the following year at $134,925. Expenses decreased to $100,737 in 2015 and were an estimated $128,427 last year, according to PSC staff analysis.

Meanwhile, revenue has been relatively stable totaling $193,175 in 2012, peaking in 2015 at $197,703 and estimated at $192,297 last year. The new rates are projected to boost annual revenue by $78,837 to an estimated $271,134 and earn the utility a $52,759 net income and a 5 percent rate of return on infrastructure after total expenses of $218,375.

The utility sought a 6 percent rate of return in the rate application it filed in August but PSC staff revised it and recommended that a 5 percent return would yield sufficient revenue. The village did not contest the staff revenue recommendation at the public hearing.

Water rates for the utility's other customer classes will also increase. Rates for multi-family customers will increase between 59 and 79 percent, depending on meter size and usage; commercial rates will increase between 84 and 99 percent, industrial rates between 56 and 88 percent and 75 to 84 percent for public authority customers, according to the rate order.

The new rates push Spring Valley's water rates above the state average for similar-sized utilities, according to the order. The village board did not want to raise water rates too soon after constructing a wastewater treatment plant in 2012, which caused sewer rates to rise, Emerson said.

The water utility's operating costs continued to increase over the years and it finally became "high time for (a rate increase)," she said. Emerson expects the village board to seek more frequent but smaller rate increases in the future, including using the PSC's simplified 3 percent rate increase procedure.