Write-ins tout 'a better Bay City'

For one thing, Kent Carlson, David Meixner and Steven Meixner will not be on the ballot. They're asking voters to write them in.

In response to complaints filed by the three men Feb. 10, the Wisconsin Elections Commission ruled March 16 against placing them on the ballot.

The three challengers nominated at the Jan. 11 caucus failed to file the required paperwork by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, as state law dictates; they claim Village Clerk Shawnie King failed to provide them with a proper written "notice of nomination" receipt and to inform them of their obligations to fill out two other forms.

According to the WEC's Procedures for Nomination of Candidates by Caucus handbook for clerks, "The clerk must also inform each candidate of the requirements to file a Campaign Registration Statement (ETHCF-1) and a Declaration of Candidacy (EL-162)."

The WEC's role in election official complaints is "to decide whether an official's action or inaction violated applicable election laws, or whether the official abused their discretion in administering the election laws."

WEC Administrator Michael Haas states in the ruling that King fulfilled her statutory obligations to provide written notice of nomination at the caucus, though she did not follow the recommended procedures and sample forms in the handbook. The term "must inform" is not state law, Haas wrote, but a "best practices recommendation."

The sample forms clearly states a nominee's obligation to fill out the two additional forms. King used another "notice of nomination" form, drafted by village attorney Robert Loberg, which did not contain that information.

"Choosing to follow the (WEC's) prescribed procedures and providing forms like a receipt of notification of nomination and the additional ballot access documents also limit the risk of complaints being filed..." Haas states. "Had they received these documents when they signed the notice of nomination you provided for example, and simply told them 'fill these out too to get on the ballot,' you and the complainants would not have had to expend the time and energy to go through the complaint process with our office."

He also stated King's use of a new notification of nomination form, different from those used in Bay City's past elections, was puzzling.

"While the Commission's order finds that you complied with statutes, it is somewhat puzzling as to why you and the village attorney chose to use an alternate form for this caucus when you apparently had a previous version in your files, and our manual already contained a best practices sample form."

In a written response to the complaints, dated Feb. 28, King said she expressed concern to Loberg that she "do things correctly at the caucus" because of a pending direct legislation lawsuit filed by the three challengers against the village in Pierce County Circuit Court.

"Attorney Loberg offered to draft the necessary caucus forms if I wanted him to do so," King wrote.

The three men don't understand why a new form was necessary. They want to know, did the village board know the document was redrafted? What fear did the new document alleviate for King? Why was information about additional required ballot access documents omitted?

"We believe that the form, and the fact that we never received a copy of that form was an intentional act done to prevent us from being on the ballot," a joint statement from the three challengers states. "There was no need to alter that form, and it's hard to understand how altering it, and omitting the information regarding the necessary paperwork and timelines would have helped Ms. King in any way."

Loberg could not be reached for comment before press time. His office informed the Herald he was out of town. King did not respond to an inquiry for comment.

Three reactions

"My faith in attorneys, judges and law enforcement is nil," Carlson said. "I have no faith in them. They have their own game and we're not part of it. This has been so controversial and full of hurdles to jump over, I'm not sure I would've pursued this (running for office)."

Before filing complaints with the WEC, Carlson spent hours seeking direction at the Pierce County Courthouse and sheriff's office. A conversation with Lt. Wade Strain and an email from District Attorney Sean Froelich pointed them to the WEC. To say the process was frustrating is an understatement, Carlson said.

They're not giving up, however. Their campaign signs dot the village, asking voters to write them in: Carlson for village president, David Meixner for Trustee #1 and Steven Meixner for Trustee #3. It's important for voters to remember the correct names for the correct positions, Carlson said.

The Meixners are confident they'll be elected. And if not, they'll run again.

"I'm optimistic that we will not lose," David said. "Even as write-ins. I'm not even thinking about if we don't win."

"People in the village I've talked to have shown very strong support for us," Steven said. "If we don't, we've learned a lot of things going through the process and I'll be running again."

Carlson said if elected, he will not accept pay for the village president position.

"Any salary will be donated to the fund that we speak to on our website (betterbaycity.com)," Carlson said. "I'm not a politician, and I won't take pay, or donations of any kind for doing what each of us has a responsibility to do, simply because it needs to be done."

The incumbents, who will be on the ballot April 4, are Village President James Turvaville and Trustees Jesse Hohmann and Jon Ebensperger.

The three men sent a campaign letter to Bay City residents, detailing what they feel are the village board's successes: A grant for 44 percent of the sewer project; hiring a fulltime employee will be certified in water and waste; harbor dredging permits signed and not exceeding the state's levy limit on taxes.