Huppert Water: Who will pay for upgrades?

"I've thrown water at you before," Dar-Ray Addition resident Myrna Larabee said to Ellsworth Water & Sewer Committee Chair Curtis Wandmacher Monday, March 13 as the meeting opened.

Ellsworth Water & Sewer Committee members invited Golf Course Lane and Dar-Ray residents to an informational meeting to lay out the next steps as Ray Huppert Utility, Inc. transitions to village ownership and operation.

Larabee, a former Ellsworth village board member, carried a jug of orange water and a jar of clear water and set them on the table in front of Wandmacher.

The orange water was drained from water lines running to her house from the street during a new water meter installation, Larabee said. The clear water finally came after continuous flushing and running a snake through the pipes.

"I'm in my shower stark naked, sitting on the floor, with my dog who I was washing and it's all foamed up with soap and I can't rinse it off..." Larabee said. "And there I sat and cried again. I'm just so damn upset at how this whole thing has been handled."

She hasn't paid a water bill in a year. Her water has been shut off. But she doesn't see the point in paying for water that rarely runs from the tap clear of orange sediment.

As village consulting engineer Jon Strand from CBS Squared, Inc. presented an infrastructure upgrade timeline, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sanitary survey results and proposed assessments costs, residents' minds zeroed in on one thing: What is this going to cost us?

Strand presented two options, neither of which have been finalized at this time.

Option 1 replaces the 1.5-inch, 2-inch and some 4-inch water lines in the Huppert infrastructure and abandons the well and tank. These would have to be replaced with at minimum 6-inch lines; however, the DNR doesn't require that 4-inch lines be replaced.

This option would cost an estimated $557,000, of which $83,550 is expected to be covered by funding from the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program, which provides financial assistance to public water systems to build, upgrade, or replace water supply infrastructure to protect public health and address federal and state safe drinking water requirements.

Option 2 would replace all of the 1.5-, 2- and 4-inch water lines with a minimum 6-inch pipe and abandon the well and tank. Strand said a 6-inch pipe already in place on the development's west end would need flushing, but not replacing.

This option would hit the pocketbook for an estimated $724,000, of which $87,000 could be expected from the SDWLP funding. That leaves $637,000 left to pay.

According to the village's assessment policy, each RHU-served household would be looking at paying $9,660 to $12,990 in assessment fees; this only covers infrastructure improvements up to the curb stop. Water lines going from the curb stop to a home are the homeowner's responsibility to replace and/or repair.

Who should pay?

Residents' emotions ranged from dismayed to furious when they heard the proposed assessment costs.

"You'll put us upside down on our mortgages," one woman snapped.

Mike Bull, a Debra Street homeowner, questioned the cost of capping the well if it's to be abandoned. Why should residents pay for this and not Huppert, many chimed in.

Resident Calvin Omtvedt expressed his appreciation for the village's work before questioning the fairness of the financing proposal. Many felt Huppert is escaping all culpability, while the burden is being heaped on homeowners who unwittingly bought homes in the development saddled with high water rates and infrastructure problems.

"It is your problem as much as it's our problem, ever since the village annexed us," Omtvedt said. "...I'm completely on board to upgrade this and I think most people recognize it's necessary."

The first battle was getting the village to listen to their grievances and begin the takeover process; the second battle is going to be the financing, Omtvedt said.

"I'm a little bit disappointed there isn't some discussion about a more equitable way to finance this project because the only way this project finance proposal was put together was whatever free money we can get, and the rest, these 49 homes will pay.

"There was no discussion about Ray being financially responsible for contributing to this solution...I don't want to pay to cap that well."

Omtvedt said Huppert may see the well and customer base as a gift to the village when in fact, the infrastructure issues and mess left behind are nothing but a burden.

Village finances are complex, Strand said, offering the image of three buckets. Property taxes go into the first bucket, which feeds the general fund. The second bucket is the sewer fund; the third is the village water utility. Funds cannot be exchanged between these three separate financial entities.

"You haven't put any money into the (village) water bucket," Strand said of Huppert customers.

The cost shouldn't fall solely on the shoulders of Huppert Water customers, Omtvedt said. This part of the village has been ignored for 40 years, he alleged.

"If you put a $13,000 tax assessment, even with a 10-year payment plan, I can't sell my house," he added. "Because you know what? The way the tax assessment works is it's due at the time of transfer...Now we're stuck in our homes and stuck with this bill."

It's not that they shouldn't pay any of it; it should be all village ratepayers as it's a village acquisition, Omtvedt said.

"There aren't alternative solutions on the table even for discussion," Omtvedt said before suggesting a meeting with all village water ratepayers at the high school.

Wandmacher said he's had people come up to him and say "I'm not going to pay for the Huppert Water Utility."

Omtvedt scolded the village for not purchasing RHU in 1998 when a $210,000 purchase price was on the table, offered by Huppert with an 8 percent 10-year term loan. The village apparently turned down that offer but had expressed willingness to negotiate different financing terms. Omtvedt claims the village squandered years of purchasing power and cost effectiveness while Huppert customers were forced to pay thousands more in water rates that are about five times that of village ratepayers.

Public Works Director Greg Engeset reminded those present that in 1998, a 22 percent decrease in water rates ordered by the Public Service Commission quelled RHU complaints.

Plus, he said, over a half-mile of 12-inch water mains has since been laid (heading out toward Preferred Senior Living) and a $400,000 water tower built that would have been assessed to Dar-Ray and Golf Course Lane residents (along with all village residents) back then.

"It wasn't going to be a freebie," Engeset said. "I really think from 1998 to now, it's probably less money now."

Potentially adding $100 a month or more on a tax bill or escrow for 10 years is terrifying, contended Omtvedt. And maddening. Not to mention the unknown cost of replacing "cheaply built" infrastructure from the curb to the house.

"There is no accountability for Ray," Omtvedt opined. "There is no assistance, no consideration of assistance from the village. I think there's a better way to share in the burden of the costs."

Residents were hoping to see cost sharing, perhaps divided up between Huppert (for example, paying to cap the well); the village utility (paying for engineering and legal fees from its bucket); and the rest divided up among all village ratepayers, not just Huppert customers.

"The state continues to let him rake us over the coals," Omtvedt said of Huppert. "We pay $94 plus a meter fee for 18,500 gallons of water. That same cost of water is about $14 bucks to the village.

He's incentivized to continue not following rules, maintaining the utility or reinvesting money into repairs because he's making money by buying village water to sell to his customers, Omtvedt accused. An emergency hook-up was installed between the village system and Huppert's system in February.

"We pay Ray for $100 of water, and Ray pays you for that same $100 of water about $18 or $20 and keeps the difference and does nothing with the profit, by his own admission, and that's not right in my book," Omtvedt said.

Engeset said negotiating with Huppert to pay the well capping costs probably won't go over well, as he would probably just abandon the utility; in that case, the PSC would order a village takeover.

As for the village paying a portion of these infrastructure upgrades, Engeset pointed out the village is taking on the liability of not replacing about $150,000 worth of 4-inch water lines.

Omtvedt asked the committee to address the well capping, and suggested village ratepayers split the remaining costs with Dar-Ray/Golf Course Lane customers, 50/50. He also asked that the village request Huppert to charge village water rates until the transfer goes through, which is expected sometime in August.

"It might not be something that the people are in an absolute uproar with pitchforks over when they recognize the mess we're trying to deal, and in the long run this will benefit the utility by having more ratepayers for the next project that they make us have to help subsidize," Omtvedt said.

Another female resident piped up before the meeting drew to a close.

"I don't want to pay for a jail, but I am. I don't want to pay for a school, but I am. I think my drinking water to be safe, sanitary and equitable is at the same rate to me as somebody else's kid getting a good education. I don't have kids. I'm paying for a school. I'm sorry they're not drinking our water, but if we're part of a village, how is it not the whole responsibility?"

The PSC will solicit public comment sometime in July.