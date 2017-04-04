Huber room to be converted to day reporting area in new jail

Originally the space was going to be used as a huber room. This room is typically used as a monitoring area for people in jail. The number of huber inmates in jail at one time hasn't been enough to justify the room.

Instead of a huber room, Pierce County Chief Deputy Jason Matthys said the space could be used as day reporting, for such things as collecting information and fingerprints, and going through the rules and regulations before being released.

They can also offer services like drug testing, home monitoring hook ups, fingerprinting for public employment, DNA testing and collection.

Matthys said other Pierce County departments have asked about where this service can be done; Matthys said the huber room would be the best option.

"To have a place where we can complete all of those objectives at one location would be very, very beneficial to us and Pierce County," Matthys said.

The request had been unanimously approved by the Law Enforcement and Finance committees and was vetted by the Ad-Hoc Committee.

Finishing the room was not part of the budget at the time. Matthys said they still haven't received a new bid back. However, after meeting with the Ad-Hoc Committee, Matthys said they had an idea of how much and the committee said the cost can't exceed $185,000.

The costs would be fully supported by the Jail Assessment funds.

The project is still slated to be completed for June 30.

Other Business

• The board heard a first reading about an application for a snowmobile trail program to help develop and maintain public snowmobile trails. The funding is being requested from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. No action was taken.

• The board heard a first reading about amending a personnel policy to make changes to paid time off, paid holidays, and other miscellaneous items for the Pierce County Sheriff's department. No action was taken.

• The board heard a first reading about a sale of county-owned property in the Town of Oak Grove. The property is 7.956 acres of land total.Board member Bill Schroeder said "We don't need the money...there's no reason to sell it." No action was taken.

• The board unanimously approved a resolution to amend fees for issuing permits and making inspections and investigations of certain types of establishments.

• The board heard a first reading about the rezoning for 5.5 acres in the town of Trenton. No action was taken.