Spring elections results are in: Who are the victors?
The voters have cast their ballots in the April 4 Spring Election.
The preliminary results for contested races are listed below. Incumbents are marked with an (i). Winners are denoted by a star.
Three challengers who had hoped to upset three incumbents as write-in candidates failed to do so by a wide margin.
President
Kent Carlson (write-in) -- 43
*Jim Turvaville (i) -- 98
Trustee #1
*Jon Ebensperger -- 104
David Meixner (write-in) -- 34
Trustee #3
*Jesse Hohmann (i) -- 103
Steven Meixner (write-in) -- 38Ellsworth Town Board supervisor I
Gordon Borner -- 40
*Brian O’Connell -- 51Ellsworth Village Board Trustee
Three seats were available; four candidates ran for office.
* Neil Gulbranson (i) -- 130
Cody D. Jones -- 71
*Kenny Manfred (i) -- 103
*Curtis Wandmacher (i) -- 127Elmwood Village Board Trustee
Three seats were available; six candidates ran for office. The three incumbents retained their seats.
*Michael Hess (i) -- 59
*Richard Jones (i) -- 88
Sondra MacDonald -- 37
Mandy Pfingsten -- 11
*Dolores Radtke (i) -- 78
Paul Unser -- 57Isabelle Town Board Supervisor
*Charles Brown -- 34
John Grabrick -- 8Oak Grove Town Board
Town chair
*Jerry Kosin -- 208
Thomas Thomasser -- 191
Supervisor II
James Boles -- 186
*Daniel Johnson -- 206
Treasurer
*Jeremy Boles -- 200
Bill Riley --`194
Clerk
Lee A. Boles -- 175
*Andria Hayday -- 215Plum City School Board
Three people ran for two open school board seats.
*Jeffrey Heit (i) -- 206
*Kurt Henn (i) -- 243
Duane King -- 57River Falls City Council
Alderperson At-Large
*Diane Odeen (i) 874
Aaron Taylor 256
Alderperson District 1
William Stuessel 186
*Sean Downing 234
Alderperson District 2
*Christopher Gagne (i) 102
Michael Kranz 49Trenton Town Board Chair
*Brian Berg (i) -- 107
Daniel Meixner -- 70State Superintendent of Public Instruction
*Tony Evers (i) -- 446,725 (as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday)
Lowell E. Holtz -- 190,812