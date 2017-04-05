Search
    Spring elections results are in: Who are the victors?

    By Sarah Young Today at 6:21 a.m.

    The voters have cast their ballots in the April 4 Spring Election.

    The preliminary results for contested races are listed below. Incumbents are marked with an (i). Winners are denoted by a star.

    Bay City Village Board

    Three challengers who had hoped to upset three incumbents as write-in candidates failed to do so by a wide margin.

    President

    Kent Carlson (write-in) -- 43

    *Jim Turvaville (i) -- 98

    Trustee #1

    *Jon Ebensperger -- 104

    David Meixner (write-in) -- 34

    Trustee #3

    *Jesse Hohmann (i) -- 103

    Steven Meixner (write-in) -- 38

    Ellsworth Town Board supervisor I

    Gordon Borner -- 40

    *Brian O’Connell -- 51

    Ellsworth Village Board Trustee

    Three seats were available; four candidates ran for office.

    * Neil Gulbranson (i) -- 130

    Cody D. Jones -- 71

    *Kenny Manfred (i) -- 103

    *Curtis Wandmacher (i) -- 127

    Elmwood Village Board Trustee

    Three seats were available; six candidates ran for office. The three incumbents retained their seats.

    *Michael Hess (i) -- 59

    *Richard Jones (i) -- 88

    Sondra MacDonald -- 37

    Mandy Pfingsten -- 11

    *Dolores Radtke (i) -- 78

    Paul Unser -- 57

    Isabelle Town Board Supervisor

    *Charles Brown -- 34

    John Grabrick -- 8

    Oak Grove Town Board

    Town chair

    *Jerry Kosin -- 208

    Thomas Thomasser -- 191

    Supervisor II

    James Boles -- 186

    *Daniel Johnson -- 206

    Treasurer

    *Jeremy Boles -- 200

    Bill Riley --`194

    Clerk

    Lee A. Boles -- 175

    *Andria Hayday -- 215

    Plum City School Board

    Three people ran for two open school board seats.

    *Jeffrey Heit (i) -- 206

    *Kurt Henn (i) -- 243

    Duane King -- 57

    River Falls City Council

    Alderperson At-Large

    *Diane Odeen (i) 874  

    Aaron Taylor 256

    Alderperson District 1

    William Stuessel 186

    *Sean Downing 234

    Alderperson District 2

    *Christopher Gagne (i) 102

    Michael Kranz 49

    Trenton Town Board Chair

    *Brian Berg (i) -- 107

    Daniel Meixner -- 70

    State Superintendent of Public Instruction

    *Tony Evers (i) --  446,725 (as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday)

    Lowell E. Holtz -- 190,812

