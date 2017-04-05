UPDATE: Spring elections results are in: Who are the victors?

There is a tie between Hintz and Finley. There will be a drawing of cards to break the tie at the Prescott City Hall on Thursday, April 6th at 5 p.m.

Alderperson At-Large

Dar Hintz and Dan Finley 31

Kate Otto 28

Mark Redding 8

Three challengers who had hoped to upset three incumbents as write-in candidates failed to do so by a wide margin.

President

Kent Carlson (write-in) -- 43

*Jim Turvaville (i) -- 98

Trustee #1

*Jon Ebensperger -- 104

David Meixner (write-in) -- 34

Trustee #3

*Jesse Hohmann (i) -- 103

Steven Meixner (write-in) -- 38

Gordon Borner -- 40

*Brian O’Connell -- 51

Three seats were available; four candidates ran for office.

* Neil Gulbranson (i) -- 130

Cody D. Jones -- 71

*Kenny Manfred (i) -- 103

*Curtis Wandmacher (i) -- 127

Three seats were available; six candidates ran for office. The three incumbents retained their seats.

*Michael Hess (i) -- 59

*Richard Jones (i) -- 88

Sondra MacDonald -- 37

Mandy Pfingsten -- 11

*Dolores Radtke (i) -- 78

Paul Unser -- 57

*Charles Brown -- 34

John Grabrick -- 8

Town chair

*Jerry Kosin -- 208

Thomas Thomasser -- 191

Supervisor II

James Boles -- 186

*Daniel Johnson -- 206

Treasurer

*Jeremy Boles -- 200

Bill Riley --`194

Clerk

Lee A. Boles -- 175

*Andria Hayday -- 215

Three people ran for two open school board seats.

*Jeffrey Heit (i) -- 206

*Kurt Henn (i) -- 243

Duane King -- 57

Alderperson At-Large

*Diane Odeen (i) 874

Aaron Taylor 256

Alderperson District 1

William Stuessel 186

*Sean Downing 234

Alderperson District 2

*Christopher Gagne (i) 102

Michael Kranz 49

*Brian Berg (i) -- 107

Daniel Meixner -- 70

*Tony Evers (i) -- 446,725 (as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday)

Lowell E. Holtz -- 190,812