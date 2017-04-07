Prescott Council accepts bid for reconstruction of streets

Only one person spoke at the meeting; he disputed his special assessment, not about the project as a whole.

Prescott City Administrator Jayne Brand said if there were more people against the project, the council would’ve had to reassess it.

“Let’s say there were 12 people that came from Henry, Hampshire and James (streets) and said ‘We don’t think this is the project we should be doing’,” Brand said. “That’s when the council would’ve said what’s the issues here and are we going to do the project or not do the project.”

Brand said there was a cracked sewer main and a water main break as well.

“We do know we have issues there and I think residents understand that,” Brand said.

The project will consist of new sanitary sewer, watermain, crushed aggregate base course, concrete curb and gutter, concrete driveway aprons, asphaltic pavement, and storm sewer and restoration.

The improvements will take place from James Street’s intersection with Pearl Street to its intersection with Hampshire; on Hampshire, the intersection with James Street to its intersection with Orrin Road; and finally, Henry Street from it’s intersection with Pearl Street to approximately 390 feet east of its intersection with Hampshire Street.

There was also rock found in the area which deterred some bidders from wanting to dispose of that. Brand said there were seven bidders total, with four backing out after finding rock. The three bidders that stayed in have all worked for the city before and dealt with rock.

There will still be one more special assessment hearing. A public works meeting set for 6 p.m. April 12 will be held for Lake Street, a proposal for a new road in the business park, and other smaller issues to look at.

The council approved a request from Body Works to hold a 5K Fun Run/Walk June 3. The run will follow North Acres Road and streets in the St. Croix Bluffs development.

The council approved a request from the Prescott Community Recreation group for the development of athletic fields along Dexter Street, near the new high school. The PCR has already leveled and placed grass on the field and put in a parking lot that will be paved this spring. Brand said the group is asking for money to help fund other areas of the field.

Other Business