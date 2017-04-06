Ellsworth hotel project a no-go

The Ellsworth Village board unanimously voted Monday, April 3 to no longer pursue a hotel development.

The project would’ve cost $3.7 million, comprised of $2.6 million in construction costs. Thirty to 40 percent or $1.314 million equity would need to be raised, with the remaining balance borrowed from the bank.

The board would’ve only seen a rate of return in 10 years from $50,000 to $52,600. Trustee Curt Wandmacher said that it would be “not a very good investment” for the village to pursue this option.

In a memo written by Village President Jerry DeWolfe, dated March 3, he said the village board had been working with Cedar Corporation and Hotel Research & Development LLC to make the project work.

“The Village Board along with others have brainstormed, trying to come up with ideas on how we can make this project happen,” DeWolfe wrote. “Looking at various ways to raise funds, confirm investors, seems we are no closer than we were two years ago.”

At this time, the board doesn’t have any plans for the land yet, according to Wandmacher.

After the vote was cast, Trustee Neil Gulbranson said that it was a “good effort anyway.”

The board approved a plan by the Streets and Sidewalk Committee to upgrade an existing retaining wall at the southeast corner of the Piety and Main streets intersection. Trustee Kenny Manfred said using existing blocks, replacing blocks as needed, and installing drain tile would be the village’s best option. The construction will cost $14,000 (village share is $4,000), rather than another option presented totalling $18,000. The timetable is set for June 12 through Sept. 1. Part of the sidewalk will be replaced also.

The board received a notice of claim from Ellsworth resident Scott Mitchell dated Feb. 9, who said he was “grabbed from behind” by an Ellsworth police officer, thrown to the ground, which caused him to injure his ankle Oct. 15. He is seeking medical expenses, mileage, lost wages and damages for pain, suffering and emotional distress.

The village took the formal action of “disallowing” the claim.