Elmwood Board to hire new full-time officer

Village Board member Neil Boltik, who heads the Police Committee, recommended hiring David Hartl, an officer with 20 years of experience in the Milwaukee Police Department.

Boltik said after a special board meeting on May 17 to hear public feedback on whether to hire a full-time, part-time, or no officer at all, the village decided to hire a full-time officer. The village surveyed residents: 25 people wanted a full-time officer, 15 a part-time officer, and five no officer at all.

The previous police officer was Michael Shaffer, who served for two years. Schaffer submitted his resignation letter on Feb. 16. He accepted a position in the Woodville Police Department.

Boltik said there were 20 candidates for the full-time position, with the village narrowing it down to five candidates. Boltik said Hartl was a difficult choice to pass up.

"He really had to come in and have a good interview," Boltik said. "And when he left the board, those of us in the room, said 'man I really wish we hated this guy,' because we were really pulling for the other guy."

Hartl, 49, was a motorcycle patrolmen while with the Milwaukee Police Department.

"There was no ifs, ans or buts about it," Boltik said. "With 20 years of experience, wanting to come to a small town, and settle in with his wife, he seems like a really, really good fit."

The board unanimously approved the motion set forth by Boltik to offer the position to Hartl. Boltik said he would be in contact with Hartl within the next couple of days.

Other business

• The board unanimously approved the liquor, beverage license renewal for Country Coop/C-Store, Longbranch, Sandbar and Kern's Kurbside.

• The board unanimously accepted the results of the Compliance Maintenance Annual Report by the Sewer Plant. The plant scored a 4. Stewart said that was a "stellar" score.