Village Chair LeRoy Peterson called out to the crowd saying that, before they hear from the Clifton Broadband Coalition, that people interested in commenting should do so in a courteous, orderly manner.

" I'm going to limit it to three minutes per person," Peterson said. "We've got a big group here and I don't want to be here all night."

Coalition members were presenting a website survey that will be designated for Clifton residents to give feedback on what kind of broadband services they would like to see. Questions relate to Clifton residents' services providers and their quality, the primary reasons for Clifton residents to use the internet, and what their overall level of satisfaction is with their current providers.

The coalition was requesting $400 to mail postcards to every single Clifton resident. The postcard will have a phone number that Clifton residents, if they're interested, can call to answer the questions on the survey if they have poor or no Internet access.

Board Clerk Judy Clement-Lee raised a question immediately about the possibility of Clifton residents being left out if they have chosen not to have internet access.

"If you want this to be a fair survey and you have people that don't have internet, how many people are going to call?" Clement-Lee said.

Coalition member Sherry Keller, who was presenting on behalf of the Coalition said the reason for a postcard and not the entire survey was taking into account the cost of sending the 23-question survey to the 750-plus households.

"I'm not comfortable with this, I'll tell you all that," Clement-Lee said.

Clement-Lee continued by saying she didn't see if it would be reliable enough for people who didn't have internet access to call from the postcard, rather than just filling out the survey by itself.

Coalition member Ben Schultz said they'd prefer to send the entire survey, but were thinking about cost-effective ways for the Clifton residents.

Keller asked board members if they'd be willing to give more money to send out the surveys and Peterson quickly struck down that notion by saying "no...this isn't even a board function."

Board member Joe Rohl had spoken to residents about the best ways the board and the Coalition could work together. Rohl said he believed the township could use a high quality option for internet, but that working through the government will be difficult.

Rohl compared the coalition's goals to that of Comprehensive Land Use process of 1996 to 1998 in the township. Rohl said a debate was over the preservation of farm land with residents hoping the board could take on responsibility of farmland and help keep it more of a rural feel in the Clifton area.

"The conclusion was the township wasn't the right person to do that," Rohl said on the process. "It wasn't something we were going to be well equipped for."

When he considers internet access issues, Rohl said "we don't really understand it well" and that working with a private business might be more effective.

Rohl asked the coalition needs the township for, with Keller responding "the support."

"We have to represent the entire township," Rohl said. "So there's so some people who care less about it than a lot of us do."

However, Rohl said he would like to join the coalition rather than establish a subcommittee in the Clifton Township.

The coalition formed in March 2017 in an effort to find a way to bring better broadband services to Clifton Township.

Peterson said to the coalition doesn't need to be on the Clifton Board agenda each month.

Clifton resident and coalition member Cynthia Jahnke said the board meeting didn't go as expected — namely $400 for the survey — but it wasn't an overall bad experience.

"We had some wins," Jahnke said. "Joe's (Rohl) going to be on our team which is good. Sounds like if we have everything in place, they'll be on board. So those are all good things."

Keller said they've received all of the addresses for Clifton residents and will send out the postcards at some point.

Keller said she expected the meeting to go the way it went, with them being turned down for the money request.

"They haven't been supportive really over the years, so I guess, yeah, I expected it," Keller said. "I was hoping we would've gotten the $400, but when they started asking the questions at that point I thought we'd go on our own."

The coalition was collecting money from residents after the meeting, with Clement-Lee and Rohl both saying they would donate money as well.

Anyone interested in volunteering or receiving information about the coalition can go to http://www.cliftonhighspeed.com/.

Keller said moving forward she believes they'll get more help from the board when they have the grants they want to apply for altogether. Keller said that having Rohl on the coalition is "encouraging" and hopes that he'll be able to help with the process.