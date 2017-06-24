Search
    Governor Walker visits Freedom Park

    By Matthew Lambert on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:10 p.m.
    1 / 4
    Gov. Scott Walker on his motorcycle at Freedom Park in Prescott on June 24. Walker and his motorcade were driving around Western Wisconsin and heard a presentation from the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 4
    Gov. Scott Walker and his motorcade pose with Gail Buhl of the University of Minnesota Raptor Center and her bald eagle. Buhl gave the motorcade a presentation on environmental safety for eagles. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 4
    Gov. Scott Walker (right) was at Freedom Park on June 24 in Prescott with his motorcade. Walker, who will be kicking off a six stop day on June 26 as a part of "Wisconsin Cheese Day", going around Wisconsin. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 4

    Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was in Pierce County on June 24 with his motorcade.

    At one of his short stops, Walker visited Freedom Park in Prescott. Walker pulled off with his large group of bikers and listened to a presentation from Gail Buhl from the University of Minnesota Raptor Center.

    Buhl, the education program manager at the center, showed of a bald eagle from the center and spoke about the dangers of lead in fishing and hunting to bald eagles and gave some facts about them as well.

    Walker was on a tight schedule and was at the park for around 35 minutes.

    On June 26, Walker will travel around to six locations in celebration of "Wisconsin Cheese Day." Walker plans to visit Monroe, Plymouth, La Crosse, Westby, Plover, and Algoma on June 26 where he'll be visiting various dairies and creameries.

    Matthew Lambert

    Matthew Lambert joined the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal in December 2016 covering government, school board, and writing features about the community. He is a graduate of Winona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. 

    mlambert@rivertowns.net
