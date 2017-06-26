Search
    Governor Walker visits Freedom Park, Team Oil

    By Matthew Lambert on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:10 p.m.
    Gov. Scott Walker on his motorcycle at Freedom Park in Prescott on June 24. Walker and his motorcade were driving around Western Wisconsin and heard a presentation from the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 7
    Gov. Scott Walker and his motorcade pose with Gail Buhl of the University of Minnesota Raptor Center and her bald eagle. Buhl gave the motorcade a presentation on environmental safety for eagles. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 7
    Gov. Scott Walker (right) was at Freedom Park on June 24 in Prescott with his motorcade. Walker, who will be kicking off a six stop day on June 26 as a part of "Wisconsin Cheese Day", going around Wisconsin. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 7
    Rosie Conroy, of Ellsworth, talked to Gov. Scott Walker Saturday, June 24 at Team Oil in Spring Valley about her Cheese Curd Capital song. Photo courtesy of Tony Huppert 5 / 7
    Gov. Scott Walker and 50-plus motorcyclists made a stop Saturday, June 24 at Team Oil Travel Center in Spring Valley. More than 75 people came to see the governor and First Lady Tonette Walker, who had pictures taken with Team staff and owners. Rose Conroy presented Governor Walker with a CD of the Ellsworth Cheese Curd song she wrote. He asked her to sing it, and she did. Following a tour of the Team Oil Travel Center, the Governor and his motorcade headed east. Photo courtesy of Tony Huppert 6 / 7
    Gov. Scott Walker presented Tony Huppert with a State of Wisconsin thank you certificate at the Team Oil Travel Center in Spring Valley Saturday, June 24 for sponsoring the Governor's 2017 Motorcycle Ride. Photo courtesy of Tony Huppert 7 / 7

    Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was in Pierce County on June 24 with his motorcade.

    At one of his short stops, Walker visited Freedom Park in Prescott. Walker pulled off with his large group of bikers and listened to a presentation from Gail Buhl from the University of Minnesota Raptor Center.

    Buhl, the education program manager at the center, showed of a bald eagle from the center and spoke about the dangers of lead in fishing and hunting to bald eagles and gave some facts about them as well.

    Walker was on a tight schedule and was at the park for around 35 minutes.

    On June 26, Walker will travel around to six locations in celebration of "Wisconsin Cheese Day." Walker plans to visit Monroe, Plymouth, La Crosse, Westby, Plover, and Algoma on June 26 where he'll be visiting various dairies and creameries.

    Matthew Lambert

    Matthew Lambert joined the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal in December 2016 covering government, school board, and writing features about the community. He is a graduate of Winona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. 

    mlambert@rivertowns.net
