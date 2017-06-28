Elmwood Village Clerk/Treasurer Amy Wayne said last week the board backed away from police candidate David Hartl after learning he had resigned from the Milwaukee Police Department in 2016 two days after he’d been suspended.

Wayne said Hartl, a 20-year veteran of law enforcement, had been the most qualified of the 20 applicants, but “further background checks” turned up a 63-page report outlining the Milwaukee Police Department’s allegations against him.

“This kind of surfaced unexpectedly,” Wayne said.

Elmwood Village Board Member Neil Boltik, who chairs the police committee, said Hartl disclosed some information about his wife’s troubles, but not to the extent described in the report.

“It weighed heavily on the board,” Wayne said. “We had to do what was right for the village residents.”

The position — Elmwood’s sole police officer — had been vacant since former officer Michael Shaffer resigned in February before going to work for the Woodville Police Department.

Hartl had been honest in his interviews, Wayne said, but “questions arose that we couldn’t ignore.”

According to a 63-page internal report made public through a Milwaukee television station WTMJ open records request, Hartl was placed on suspension amid concern about his integrity as an officer.

Hartl’s wife was convicted in May 2015 of misdemeanor theft from a business setting. The couple both served on a utility board from which Kari Hartl was accused of embezzling more than $100,000.

“Police officer David J. Hartl demonstrated behavior that creates the appearance of impropriety and corruptive behavior by conspiring in an act of embezzlement or by having knowledge of an act of embezzlement and failing to take police action,” according to a Dec. 14, 2015, Milwaukee Police Department code of conduct violation document.

Hartl denied the allegations in a letter of response to the department.

Elmwood’s Police Committee recommended hiring Hartl June 12. Wayne said a formal employment offer wasn’t made, however.

Boltik said he and Village Board Chairman Bill Stewart did additional background checks after that meeting.

That included an internet search that turned up the the WTMJ story and the 63-page report, Boltik said.

The committee met again on June 16, where it went into closed session to discuss the situation. Boltik said that while the report didn’t lead to questions about Hartl’s ability to do the job, the lack of clarity surrounding his role in the allegations against his wife was problematic.

He said the board concluded that having Hartl on as the village’s lone officer would make too many waves in a community where the officer needs to fit in.

“There would be enough individuals out there trying to discredit him on Day 1,” Boltik said.

Board members then reopened the meeting with the announcement that it would recommend hiring a different person to position — Delton P. Hoyt.

Boltik called Hoyt, an officer in Fountain City, “a close second” to Hartl in the initial analysis.

Elmwood Village Board met June 19 in a special meeting where Hoyt was offered the job. Wayne said he starts July 10.