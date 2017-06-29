Water main breaks just off Eisenhower Bridge
City of Red Wing started working on a water main break Thursday evening on the Red Wing side of the Eisenhower Bridge crossing into Wisconsin.
"Traffic is currently open, however it’s being directed to the outside lanes of Highway 63 as the leak is on the centerline," Administrative Services Director Laura Blair said in a news statement at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Motorists are urged drive with extreme caution and slowdown in this area.
Repairs will begin at 6 a.m. Friday, June 30, Blair said.