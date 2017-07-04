Pierce County Board talks parking

Forss said finding parking for employees who work at the Pierce County Courthouse is difficult, so he decided to examine the possibility of putting in a parking lot.

The land proposed by Forss is on Grove Street and was at one point looked at as expansion property for the Pierce County Fairgrounds.

Previously, Forss approached the Fair and Building committees to ask for their opinions on the matter before it was moved to the June 27 meeting.

The Building committee had voted unanimously in favor of the proposal at its June 13 meeting.

County Board Chair Jeff Holst said establishing a new parking lot would be incredibly important for the village of Ellsworth.

"The fair is short of parking," Holst said. "In my mind, it's a detriment to the fair to not have extra parking...I actually think this ain't too bad a plan."

At this time, Forss said he didn't have the overall cost of the project since he didn't know if it would pass the board's opinion.

Forss continued by saying the county has around $290,000 in the budget that is labeled for parking lots.

"We have a lot, we have land, we have a need, and we have some money," Forss said.

Board member Neil Gulbranson said his main concern with the project is if the county were to create another parking lot, that parking lot in question would need to be more for the public, rather than courthouse employees.

Forss said he doesn't want to label the parking lot proposal as "employee," rather "campus," because he doesn't want restrictions on public access for the fair.

The board voted unanimously to endorse the idea of a parking lot, but didn't vote to pass it necessarily. The Building Committee will allow bids to be put out for the project at its next meeting.

Forss said he would hope they could at least place gravel down in the area so it can be prepared for blacktop paving next spring.

The next Pierce County board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 in the County Board Room at the Courthouse.

Other business

• The board approved the purchases of a single drum compaction roller and double drum asphalt roller for the Highway Department. The single drum compaction roller will cost $88,500. The double drum asphalt roller will cost $100,700.

• The board approved the reappointments of Jeanne Schmitz, John Matzek, and Jackie Erlandson to the Aging and Disability Resource Center governing board. The terms will last from June 2017 to April 2020.

• The board approved the reappointment of Karen Meyer to the Ethics Board for a term of August 2017 to July 2020. The board approved the appointment of Calvin Omtvedt for the term of August 2017 to July 2020.