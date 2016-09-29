On Sept. 28, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind announced a number of available resources to aid farmers in dealing with the aftermath of last week’s flooding in western and central Wisconsin.

“The recent severe weather in western and central Wisconsin destroyed crops and negatively impacted Wisconsin farmers. It is important for farmers to know there are a number of resources available to help as they rebuild from the floods,” said Kind. “The best thing for farmers to do if they have 30 percent or more of crop damage is to call their county Farm Service Administration offices and report the damage. Farmers can also call my district office if they have questions or need help reaching officials.”

Additionally, the FSA offers several disaster assistance and low-interest loan programs to aid farmers after significant rain and floods. The programs and loans include:

The Non-Insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) offers financial assistance in the case of low yields, inventory loss, or prevented planning after adverse weather for farmers of non-insurable crops.

The Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) provides payments for livestock death losses more than normal mortality rates to eligible farmers. Producers must provide verifiable documentation of losses from adverse weather and submit notice to their county office within 30 calendar days.

The Tree Assistance Program (TAP) gives assistance to eligible tree growers for qualifying tree, shrub, and vine losses after the adverse weather.

The contact information for county offices in the third district can be found here. If you are unsure of the best number to call, you can reach our office at 1-888-442-8040.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District