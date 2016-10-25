Legislative candidates sound off in River Falls

Democrat Diane Odeen called on the state to increase funding to the UW-System and allow the individual universities more flexibility on spending.

“It has hurt every single campus, including this one,” the Senate District 10 challenger said of higher education budget cuts during an Oct. 18 candidate forum at UWRF.

Her opponent, incumbent Republican Sheila Harsdorf (R-River Falls), said college affordability is crucial, but that university administrators must be held accountable.

“We have to make sure that the outcomes are there,” she said.

The Senate candidates were joined on stage by the three candidates vying to succeed outgoing Rep. Dean Knudson (R-Hudson) for the Assembly District 30 seat.

Assembly candidate Scott Nelson, a Democrat who said faculty funding needs to be boosted, suggested the Legislature turn over some controls to the UW Board of Regents.

“The Legislature likes power,” Nelson, of Hudson, said. “Why don’t you let the experts do their job?”

Assembly Republican candidate Shannon Zimmerman, of River Falls, told the audience of 54 that he is reliant on UWRF in many ways -- not the least of which as a workforce pipeline for his business, River Falls-based Sajan, Inc.

He echoed a Harsdorf argument that students must accelerate their time toward their degrees, but also said UW-System chancellors need more autonomy at their respective campuses.

River Falls resident Aaron Taylor, running as an independent candidate against Nelson and Zimmerman for the Assembly seat, said the biggest problem for the UW System is that it “doesn’t know which way to think.” He said Wisconsinites should determine whether higher education is a right or a privilege and lawmakers should legislate accordingly.

“Personally, higher education is very important to me,” he said.

The forum plumbed candidates’ opinions on various state and local issues, though moderator Tom Pechacek braced them for one that stirred a murmur in the audience: Whether they believe their party’s presidential nominee is fit for office.

Harsdorf said she was “appalled” and “disgusted” by the character of both Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. She said she instead prefers to focus on Wisconsin issues, but said “I don’t believe we can afford four more years” of federal policies.

Odeen condemned Trump’s 2005 remarks about forcing himself on women and said she believes Clinton is better suited to build up America.

“I hope people choose their country over their party,” the lawyer and River Falls City Council member said.

Taylor said that, as an independent, it might seem like he has the easy way out. Not so, he said.

“I don’t trust and believe in either of them -- of any of them,” the chemist and former River Falls City Council member said, noting that voters can write in names on the ballot. “I do not want to be poisoned by any of that. I’m not part of that game.”

Zimmerman said he “cannot excuse the inexcusable” and that he doesn’t share Trump’s view on women. He said Trump wasn’t -- and isn’t -- his first choice, but that Clinton poses “an array of challenges.”

“I cannot fix what is happening in Washington,” Zimmerman said, adding that he has shifted his attention to making a positive difference.

Nelson made no bones about his support for Clinton.

“I support my candidate,” the retired firefighter and Air Force veteran said, calling on fellow veterans to reject Trump. “The guy’s an amateur.”

Posed with the question of how public funding for private school vouchers helps families outside the Milwaukee area, Harsdorf noted that K-12 funding comprises 32 percent of the state’s budget, while 1.5 percent goes toward vouchers.

Families, she said, are asking for “the ability to choose where they send their child,” and that an elimination of school choice under the voucher program would lead to a reduction in aid to local districts, with more money being diverted to Milwaukee.

The question was only posed to Senate candidates.

Odeen said public funds should not be spent on private schools. Public schools provide many choices for families, she said, and that deploying public dollars for students to attend private schools is not a good investment.

Assembly candidates were asked what barriers stand in the way of small business growth and what they would change.

Zimmerman said the culture of entrepreneurism must be enhanced and that bureaucratic “red tape” creating barriers to growth must be eliminated. Incubators, like one forming in River Falls, should be part of the solution, he said, adding that supporting services also need to be in place.

Smells wafting up from restaurants in downtown Hudson are all Nelson said he needs to know that growth is happening there.

“That’s progress,” he said.

Nelson said the government doesn’t have to stand in the way, but that things like fire codes are examples of necessary regulations.

“I want all our businesses to do well,” he said.

Taylor said some residents don’t patronize local businesses enough. He also questioned whether enough space is dedicated to small-business growth.

After touching on how to promote St. Croix County, the candidates presented their final remarks to the audience.

Taylor sounded a positive note, calling Wisconsin “pretty awesome” and that he’d be an agent of change in keeping the state headed on the right course “so that Wisconsin and its future is as successful as it can be.”

“If you want things to change, you can’t keep doing the same thing,” he said.

Nelson called on his experience as a St. Croix County Board member and said he would be a hard worker for Assembly District 30.

“My heart’s in the right place,” he said.

Zimmerman said he envisions a “win-win” scenario, where education and business come together to benefit the state. Reacting to a Nelson comment that he will “be OK” whether or not he wins the election, Zimmerman said “I also am a slave to no one.”

Harsdorf asked voters to remember gains made in unemployment over the past six years and the “great schools” Wisconsin has to offer.

“We live in a great state,” she said, “and it’s one I’m proud to serve in.”

Odeen said her core values came from a Black River Falls upbringing rooted in appreciation for the state’s universities, natural beauty and Extension services -- where “I learned to appreciate that Wisconsin Idea.”

She said the current climate in Madison pulls at that fabric and “we need to do better by them, by the state.”