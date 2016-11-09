Zimmerman wins in District 30

Results from St. Croix County, which makes up the majority of District 30, showed Zimmerman earned 58 percent of the vote with all precincts reporting.

Zimmerman beat out Democratic candidate Scott Nelson of Hudson and Independent candidate Aaron Taylor of River Falls for the newly open seat. The seat became open in this election after incumbent Rep. Dean Knudson of Hudson announced he would not run for re-election. Nelson earned about 38 percent of the vote and Taylor earned 5 percent.

Zimmerman said he was thrilled with the results.

“It has been an energetic race,” he said. “It has been a race that we have worked incredibly hard in.”

He gave his appreciation to his opponent, Nelson.

“We have so many common interests and so forth so my thanks to Scott certainly for running a great race,” Zimmerman said.

With the campaign over, Zimmerman said he is looking forward to a short break before the work begins. He has been campaigning for 268 days since he first filed in February.

“In this moment I’m just happy to have maybe just a small bit of downtime as I contemplate the road ahead,” he said.

After that, Zimmerman said his focus will shift entirely to serving the district. He will focus on his core pillars of economic development and education.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said.

Zimmerman, 44, is a River Falls resident and business owner. He defeated Hudson resident Paul Berning in the primary to earn the Republican nomination.

District 30 encompasses most of St. Croix County with 15 precincts and a section of Pierce County with five precincts.