Back for more: Pittman running for Senate District 31 seat

Pittman is running to bridge the gap between social divisions and to empower citizens to build the best communities for tomorrow's children. His record of service, both past and present, exhibits his desire to engage others in community building. His plan will implement ideas that make communities stronger and more resilient so they may engage the challenges that lie ahead.

This is not the first time Pittman has run for Senate. In his 2014 run for Senate, he was narrowly edged out by current Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, but his message was well received by many who sought him out, encouraging him to run again.

In entering the race for Wisconsin Senate, Pittman is striving to meet with people, discuss concerns and possible solutions, and seek out options to improve our communities.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. You can learn more about Pittman and his campaign by visiting www.melpittmanforsenate.com or email melpittman31@gmail.com.