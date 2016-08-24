STILLWATER, Minn. -- Officials say there were no real delays after an equipment issue was resolved at the new bridge being built across the St. Croix River between Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Reports indicated that contractors Lunda and Ames brought in a jack that was too big -- and it could not tighten support cables on the Fourth Pier as a result. Kristin Calliguri of Minnesota's DOT says a smaller jack was used, and the cables were being tightened Saturday. Also, she says other parts of the project continued on schedule, so the jack issue did not cause new delays.

The bridge is due to open in the fall of 2017, replacing an 80-year-old lift bridge that will still be used for hiking and bicycling -- while the new structure carries motor vehicle traffic north of Hudson and south of Stillwater.

--

Wisconsin ACT scores fall due to new requirement

MADISON -- Wisconsin is no longer among the nation's highest performing states on the ACT college entrance exam.

That's because the Badger State started making all high school juniors take the test, not just those who are college bound -- and the new law is being reflected for the first time in this year's results. Wisconsin's average score was 20.5 -- lower than the national average of 20.8, and 1.7 points lower than the previous year when 73 percent of graduating seniors took the ACT.

Wisconsin's score ranks fourth among 18 states where all graduates had to take the exam -- and it's 29th overall. Wisconsin was among three best statewide performers on the ACT exam for many years, before the new law increased the numbers of youngsters taking the test by 42-percent to around 66,000.

--

DNR delays much anticipated reorganization

MADISON -- The state Department of Natural Resources has delayed a major reorganization of its controversial agency until late this fall.

In February, officials said they hoped to complete the realignment by July 1 -- but now, DNR spokesman Jim Dick tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the changes will begin in late fall, saying it's more important to "get things right than get there quickly." The agency that regulates the environment, hunting, and fishing in Wisconsin previously said it would consider moving some functions elsewhere in state government and streamline regulations.

The DNR says it wants to be more efficient without hurting environmental protections -- but numerous media reports have said it has reduced its enforcement actions since 2011, amid an 18-percent drop in the agency's workforce since 1995. Gov. Scott Walker previously said the state is working more closely with people earlier in their projects to avoid fines and sanctions.

--

Ken Burns rejects replacing campus lectures with his Civil War videos

MADISON -- Acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns rejects U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's idea to show Burns' civil war videos to college students instead of paying professors to lecture about it.

The Wisconsin Republican recently said that showing "The Civil War" series might be a better way for schools to teach students and save money. But Burns tweets that he's here to "support teachers, not replace them."

Johnson accused what he calls the "higher education cartel" of raising tuition and blocking economical ideas like having "one solid lecturer" online to serve numerous colleges. UW-Madison professor Clif Conrad says in-person lecturers are needed to engage students in "spirited dialogue" which cultivates thinking skills -- and in a clarification, Johnson agreed there's a need for both good instructors and more technology that can educate students while cutting costs.

--

'Wisconsin Women for Trump' has ex-lieutenant governor, senators, convicted aide

NEW YORK -- Some of Wisconsin's top Republican female politicians were named Wednesday to a new "Wisconsin Women for Trump" coalition.

Donald Trump's state campaign says it's "thrilled" to have "so many women leaders" support the GOP presidential nominee. The state group includes former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow, state Senate finance co-chair Alberta Darling, and outgoing Senate President Mary Lazich.

The group also includes Darlene Wink, a former Milwaukee County aide who was convicted of two criminal misdemeanors for doing campaign work on county time for Scott Walker's 2010 bid for governor. Trump has often highlighted women who've excelled in his business operations, but some of his comments about women have caused trouble during his White House run.

--

Prosecutors: Man lured children into building before burning it

GREEN BAY -- Prosecutors in Green Bay say an 18-year-old man lured four children to a vacant restaurant building, and started a fire so the kids could be sent to a "better place."

At his first court hearing Tuesday, a Brown County judge ordered Jesus Castilloveitia-Quinton to take a mental exam to determine his ability to help with his defense. He's charged with two counts of child abuse, arson, obstructing police, and bail jumping for a Sunday night fire that caused $100,000 worth of damage to the former Ten-O-One Club in downtown Green Bay.

Police say the defendant brought the four youngsters -- all less than 10 years old -- to an abandoned apartment above the vacant business, allegedly calling it his "secret hideout." Court records show that the defendant is homeless, and he's due back in court September sixth to review the result of his competency exam.

--

State ethics commissioners can give money to political candidates

MADISON -- Wisconsin's new ethics commissioners can give campaign money to the political candidates they may have to investigate if wrongdoing is suspected.

On a 4-2 vote Tuesday, the panel tabled a proposal to ban donations to candidates they've supported in the past. Milwaukee attorney David Halbrooks says donations would never affect his analysis of matters before the panel.

But former Oneida County Judge Robert Kinney cites a claim by a former Trump staffer that elections are rigged -- and Kinney does not want people to have less confidence in their government. Kinney and former Assembly Republican Pat Strachota voted against allowing campaign gifts, which are banned by staff members for the new ethics panel but not the members themselves -- whose political affiliations are made public.

--

State won't try to stop early voting

MADISON -- Wisconsin's attorney general will not try to prevent an earlier start to the absentee voting for November's presidential election.

Brad Schimel's office says it did not have many options, after a three judge federal appellate panel refused this week to block a judge's ruling that granted more early voting. The state could have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to restore the Republicans' two week limit on early absentee voting with other restrictions -- but that won't happen, so Wisconsin communities can start setting times and places for their absentee voting.

Madison plans to begin its early voting the week of Sept. 26 at several locations around the Capital City -- and Milwaukee says it has similar plans, but they have not been set. Federal Judge James Peterson threw out the GOP's restrictions as part of a lawsuit which challenged a number of voting laws.

--

Report: State markup lawsuit plaintiff under investigation since 2011

MADISON -- Krist Oil, the gas station chain that filed suit this week to strike down Wisconsin's minimum markup law, has been under a state investigation since 2011 for allegedly violating that law.

The Wisconsin State Journal says Krist agreed to follow the longtime requirement of a 9-percent markup for gasoline unless competitors charge less -- but the consumer protection agency later received dozens more complaints, and after it investigated, it sought Justice Department prosecution against Krist which never occurred.

The State Journal says the consumer protection probe remains open, but officials would not comment while the Justice agency reviews the new lawsuit. Krist Oil -- which has about 70 convenience stores in northern Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan -- has also complained about competitors breaking the markup law. A report surfaced Tuesday from the Wisconsin Public Research Institute stating that Krist filed 70-percent of the markup law complaints the state received in 2014.

--

Newly required school-bus lights may be left dark in some areas

MADISON -- The Wisconsin automotive group AAA says there's a problem with a new state law requiring more warning lights on school buses built within the last decade.

The law requires newer buses to have amber warning lights, as well as the red lights and flashing arms that warn drivers to stop in both directions when the buses are dropping off or picking up kids. The State Patrol says they'll make kids safer -- but Nick Jarmusz of the state's AAA says a 60-year-old state law prohibits the amber lights in urban areas with curbs and sidewalks on both sides -- unless there's a local ordinance which allows them.

Jarmusz says Milwaukee, Appleton, and Eau Claire are among the places with no local regulations -- while Madison and Green Bay only allow the amber lights when students need to cross streets without controls like stop lights present. AAA plans to ask that amber lights be required in all situations, after lawmakers return to session in January.

--

Farmers adjust to rain, cooler weather

MADISON -- Some Wisconsin farmers are harvesting corn to help feed their animals, while others farms have been hurt by the recent rains.

Some parts of the state have had up to 11 inches of rain the past few weeks. According to the USDA's weekly crop update, soybeans have become diseased in some spots -- and dry weather is needed in most of Wisconsin to complete the hay harvest and get corn in the bin.

In general, the state's corn development remains ahead of schedule, and 88-percent of the crop is rated good to excellent -- and statewide soybeans are generally ahead of the norm, with 87-percent good to excellent. The potato harvest is 17 days behind last year, but 90-percent of the spuds are good to excellent -- and 93-to-95-percent of topsoil and subsoil have adequate or surplus moisture.

--

County: Pokemon Go needs a permit for park play

MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsin's largest county has ordered "Pokemon Go" to stop.

The Milwaukee County Parks Department has told game developer Niantic to remove its smartphone targets from Lake Park until it obtains the required permit for holding events there. Lake Park is in one of Milwaukee's most posh neighborhoods along Lake Michigan on the city's northeast side -- and officials say the rush to pick up virtual "Pokemon Go" characters has caused problems litter, congestion, and the limited parking at the site.

WISN-TV says the crowds have remained steady all summer, and so have complaints from neighbors and park users. County park director John Dargle says he would approve a permit for the game -- if the producers apply.