UPDATE: Fire destroys pole shed at horse stable

Firefighters battle a pole shed blaze at Hidden Hills Stable )N3752 County Road K, Ellsworth) shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. The property is home to Stephanie Plote Performance Horses. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

TOWN OF TRENTON -- A pole shed was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out at Hidden Hills Stable Wednesday shortly after 3 p.m.

Ellsworth Fire responded to the pole shed fire at N3572 County Road K in the town of Trenton. About 40 firefighters battled the blaze for two hours, said Fire Chief Brent Langer.

Langer said the exact cause of the fire has not been determined, but it may have been caused by a man using a torch while working on a demo car. He was the only occupant of the building when the fire started. The fire did not spread to any other buildings and no injuries were reported.

The pole shed had several demo vehicles, parts, motors and engine blocks inside, as well as propane, oil and gas. A power line also fell on the shed. Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services disconnected power, Langer said.

The property is home to Stephanie Plote Performance Horses and Hidden Hills Stable. The business website shows that Hidden Hills offers boarding, foaling and breeding services.

Pierce County Treasurer’s records indicate the property is owned by William and Sheri Reis, but rented by Stephanie Plote and John Pierzyna.

Pierzyna, 33, who was working on a demo car at the time of the fire igniting, was arrested by Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for contempt of court-disobey order. He was released after posting $2,679 cash bail.

The Ellsworth Fire Department investigation of the blaze is closed, though insurance investigators will probably assess the scene, Langer said.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control.