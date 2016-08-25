EAU CLAIRE -- For the first time, there are more people in the Eau Claire County jail because of methamphetamine than drunk driving.

WQOW- TV says the percentage of the Eau Claire jail's bed days for OWI dropped from 29-percent to 14-percent during the past five years -- while methamphetamine arrests and convictions grew from 2 percent of the jail population to 21-percent.

Eau Claire Police arrested only 10 people for meth possession in 2010, but they expect to arrest 300 this year. Police say they've become more effective in identifying methamphetamine suspects -- and how the drug has become an underlying factor in crime in general.

--

Not guilty pleas in dog-dragging case

CRANDNO -- A judge has entered not guilty pleas for a 75-year-old northeast Wisconsin man accused of dragging his dog with his car.

James Merschdorf of Wabeno stood mute during his first court appearance Wednesday on Forest County misdemeanor charges of animal mistreatment, and leading an animal with a car. He's due back in court Sept. 28 for pretrial matters.

According to prosecutors, Merschdorf claimed he didn't know he was dragging his 6-year-old beagle Josephine until he stopped at a gas station on June 29. Officials say the dog was tied to a mirror on the car's passenger side, and a veterinarian said the pet had "major road rash" on the right half of its body.

--

Key defense court filing in Avery appeal due Monday

Steven Avery's new lawyer has until Monday to file her first legal request in an appeal of Avery's conviction for the 2005 rape, burning, and shooting death of Teresa Halbach.

Kathleen Zellner has told the New York Times she would ask the Wisconsin Appeals Court for DNA evidence gathered at the crime scene, so she can do tests that were not possible during Avery's original trial. Zellner signed on to the appeal in the wake of last year's Netflix series "Making a Murderer," which raised questions about Avery's guilt.

The 54-year-old Avery is serving a life prison sentence for the crime, and Zellner has tweeted for months that she'll produce strong evidence that will free Avery -- who spent 18 years in prison for a rape he never committed before being released more than two years before the Halbach murder. On Aug. 12, a federal court in Milwaukee overturned the conviction of Avery's nephew Brendan Dassey for the same crime.

--

Driver killed in Manitowoc Speedway crash

MANITOWOC -- A 27-year-old man has died in a crash during a heat race at the Manitowoc Speedway.

It happened Wednesday night during the Eastern Wisconsin Stock Car Racing event at the county fair. Police say the driver from Manitowoc County slammed into an infield guardrail. EMTs immediately tended to him and the car's roof was removed to extricate him. He died later at a hospital.

No one else was hurt, although there were track staffers close by in the infield area -- and the race was stopped for about 45 minutes so repairs could be made on the track. An autopsy is scheduled Thursday for the driver, whose name was not immediately released.

--

Prior complaint filed against officer in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee police officer who shot and killed an armed suspect this month is also accused of unreasonable force against another man in mid April.

Thirty-year-old Ronnie Martin filed a damage claim for more than $1 million against the city, just two days before Officer Dominique Heaggan shot and killed Sylville Smith on Aug. 13, which spurred two days of violence.

Media reports say Martin was a passenger in a car that pulled up to a gas station April 15 -- and while the driver was using a restroom, Martin says Heaggan and officer Peter Hauser accused him of having drugs. He denied it and said he ran off before the officers caught him, threw him to the ground, and used a Taser stun gun on him. Martin also filed a complaint with the city's Fire and Police Commission, and the city attorney's office says it's reviewing the damage claim.

--

Wisconsin astronaut breaks record for most time in space

An astronaut from northwest Wisconsin set a new U.S. record for the most time spent in space.

Jeffrey Williams of Winter logged his 520th career day in orbit Wednesday, breaking the old mark set by Scott Kelly. Williams and two Russian cosmonauts have been orbiting the earth since mid March in the International Space Station, conducting numerous experiments in a weightless environment.

They're due to return Sept. 5, when the 58-year-old Williams will have logged 534 total days -- mostly in four long journeys on the International Space Station. NASA celebrated Williams' accomplishment by posting photo highlights of his missions on the agency's Tumblr social media page -- but Williams may not hold the record for long, as Peggy Whitson has logged 377 days in orbit, and she plans to begin a six month mission in November.

--

VA secretary, Johnson see tighter security at Milwaukee VA hospital

MILWAUKEE – U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald was among those touring the Zablocki VA Hospital in Milwaukee, where concerns were raised about a patient's death and security lapses.

Hospital officials cited improvements during Wednesday's visit by McDonald, Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, and Milwaukee House Democrat Gwen Moore. Johnson, a Wisconsin Repubican, says he agrees that the issues are being "addressed and taken seriously."

Last fall, VA Administrative Board members responded to whistleblower complaints when they managed to enter a treatment unit without being stopped -- and one month later, 26-year-old Cole Schuler died from excessive drugs in a treatment wing for substance abuse patients. New hospital director Daniel Zomchek says 30 new surveillance cameras have since been added, window handles were removed from some of the patients' rooms, and random security sweeps are now being performed.

--

Time expiring for SBA loans for late 2015 frost

ATLANTA -- Time is running out for agricultural businesses in north central Wisconsin to apply for low interest loans to help recover from a late spring bout with frost and freeze conditions last year.

The Small Business Administration says the deadline is Sept. 6 to seek Economic Injury Disaster loans resulting from sudden cold conditions last May 17 through June 6. The SBA says the loans will help those suffering financial losses to get back on their feet.

Interest rates are 2.6 percent for nonprofit groups and 4 percent for eligible small businesses with payment terms of up to 30 years. The disaster declaration was for Clark, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Taylor, Waupaca, and Wood counties.

--

Unemployment down in all but 1 state metro

MADISON -- Unemployment is down in all but one of Wisconsin's 12 metro areas.

State workforce development officials report Wednesday that nine of the 12 metros have seen their actual unadjusted jobless rates fall below 4 percent in July. They're below the statewide unadjusted rate of 4.1 percent.

Racine is the only metro that did not have a decline, and that place held steady at 5.5 percent from June to July. Madison, the home of state government, had the lowest rate at 3 percent. All but one of the state's 72 counties also had declines in their jobless rates. Racine County held steady at 5.5 percent, with other rates ranging from 3 percent in Dane County to 8.9 in Menominee County.