Pierce food pantry has a new home

Jeff Bealles, the new Hunger Prevention Council coordinator/food pantry manager, stands in front of the handy garage door at the new Pierce County Food Pantry space at 167 W. Main St., Ellsworth, in the former armory. The pantry will officially reopen Sept. 1. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

ELLSWORTH -- The Hunger Prevention Council of Pierce County signed a three-year lease on a new Ellsworth food pantry location, which will open Thursday, Sept. 1.

The new food pantry will be located at 167 W. Main St. (the old Armory, next to McDonald’s).

The Ellsworth pantry site was formerly located in the basement of the Ellsworth Village Hall, but had to find a new site when the village chose not to renew the lease. Village officials cited a need for extra storage as the reason. The food pantry was closed Aug. 29-31 while the location change took place.

Jeff Bealles was also named the new Hunger Prevention Council coordinator/food pantry manager. His first day on the job was Aug. 11.

Sarah Johnson, a full-time nutrition educator with UW-Extension, had been serving as the coordinator, while Ron Campbell was the volunteer pantry manager. However, they will both be stepping back as Bealles takes over.

“Ron Campbell has selflessly volunteered 30-40 hours a week for the past six years coordinating the Pierce County Food Pantry,” Johnson said. “He received no financial compensation for his diligent service. Kudos to Ron, an incredible servant!”

Johnson said they’re both phasing out because the HPC/food pantry needs someone who can give more time and energy to the organization.

“The new site will have space for an office, easing coordination duties,” Johnson said. “Both Ron and myself completed some duties from home. I will continue my full time position as a Nutrition Educator with UW Extension.”

Johnson praised the committee who began searching for potential sites in February: Merlin Blaisdell, Jim Ross and Kathy Sears. She also commended Joe Walters, the owner of the building, who created two restrooms, installed a three-tier sink and built a partition wall.

“He has basically remodeled the space for the food pantry,” Johnson said of Walters. “This current property met the needs within our time frame. The new space has more square footage, open areas and light.”

The pantry has been frugal by seeking bargains on Craig’s List to furnish the new space. Grants have been used and donations are sought. Jason Nilssen of Nilssen’s Foods also donated shelving.

The new location boasts 2,000 square feet in two large rooms, plus two restrooms. It’s more than double the space of the former Chestnut Street space, which was 783 square feet divided into multiple rooms.

Upon entering the front door, people will walk into an office/reception area. The goal is to make it as welcoming and friendly as possible, Bealles said -- spacious, bright, cheery and clean, with toys for children and possibly chalkboard paint on the wall so they can draw.

“When folks come in they’re in tough shape some of them,” Bealles said. “We want this space to be uplifting.”

A volunteer will accompany customers through to the storage room, lined with donated shelves, freezers, refrigerators and display tables. It looks like a small, hometown grocery store, which is the goal.

“The new location layout will enable food pantry participants to make the ‘Healthy Choice, the Easy Choice,’” Johnson said. “We know many Americans do not eat the recommended servings of fruits and veggies; their plate for meals and snacks is not half fruits and veggies. We want to make these nutrient-dense, vitamin and mineral-packed foods that help prevent illness to be the easy choice at the food pantry. We also hope to have more accessible freezer space for frozen fruits and veggies. When participants choose the fruits and veggies first, they are able to chose the shelf stable, non perishable foods to make a meal.”

The garage door in the north wall makes unloading deliveries a snap, while the display tables allow staff to rotate produce according to the season. Deliveries have space on pallets toward the back until they’re arranged. Bealles hopes to one day collect clothes and coats to offer customers, as there is plenty of room.

Bealles will be the only paid employee at the pantry, working 20 hours per week.

“It’s pretty bare bones,” Bealles said. “We rely on volunteers. They’re the engine of the program.”

Bealles and his family live between Prescott and River Falls. His first foray into the nonprofit world was as a program director for Brother Francis Shelter in Anchorage, Ak. The shelter served 150 to 250 homeless people per night.

After six years in Alaska, Bealles became for fund development and facilities director for the YWCA in Rock County, based in Janesville. He was also there for six years.

“All the organizations for which I worked had a food donation component,” Bealles said. “We had to feed so many. Here, it’s catching onto the specifics of this particular community.”

Bealles said his immersion into Ellsworth has allowed him to meet many great people.

“The deliveryman donated $3 after I told him that $1 can buy $7 worth of food,” he smiled.

One concern is that the overhead costs for the pantry will bump up in their new home. Before, all the utilities were paid as the pantry was housed in the basement of the village hall. Now, the pantry will have to pay for its own heat and utilities.

“I’d like to do an energy assessment,” Bealles said. “Does it make sense to run 11 older fridges or to get one or two newer, larger ones?”

Besides cash and food donations, refrigerators, freezers and cleaning supplies are needed, Bealles said. Meat is always a welcome gift as well.

The food pantry will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 9:30 a.m. to noon, and Wednesdays 4-6 p.m. Keep an eye out for a Pierce County Food Pantry Facebook page and a community open house sometime in October.