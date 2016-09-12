MADISON -- Wisconsin's job creation agency says a new grant program will boost entrepreneurship throughout the state, especially in small to medium sized places.

The state's Economic Development Corporation has announced a pilot program to give grants to nonprofit groups and communities that provide key resources for entrepreneurs -- but do not fit criteria for the state's existing efforts. The new program will give grants of $10,000 to $100,000 for groups to give new entrepreneurs things like training, mentors, and business and financial development services.

A total of $500,000 will be given on a competitive basis, for business projects to be completed next year. The WEDC is taking applications through Oct. 31.

--

State seeks to bring back Dassey conviction

MADISON -- The state Justice Department says it will try to keep Brendan Dassey in prison, and bring back his conviction for helping his uncle Steven Avery kill Teresa Halbach.

Attorney General Brad Schimel filed a notice of appeal late Friday in federal court in Milwaukee, challenging the Aug. 12 ruling from U.S. Magistrate William Duffin that overturned Dassey's guilty verdict for homicide. Duffin said sheriff's investigators coerced Dassey into confessing and implicating his uncle for the brutal rape, shooting, and burning of Halbach on Halloween of 2005 at the Avery family's auto salvage yard in Manitowoc County.

Schimel called the magistrate's ruling "wrong on the facts and wrong on the law." The Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern University is defending Dassey and says it's disappointed that the state wants to "prolong" the case by seeking an appeal.

--

Rent for farmland rises very little in Wisconsin

MADISON -- There has not been much inflation this year, so it stands to reason that farmers are only a little bit more able than last year to rent cropland.

The Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service says yearly rents for non-irrigated cropland rose by just 0.75 in 2016, to $131 per acre. Those rents range from $227 in Lafayette County to just $15 per acre in Douglas County close to Lake Superior. Rented pastures went for $35 per acre in the state this year -- an increase of just $1 from the year before.

--

Turkish exchange student accused of making murder threat

LAKE DELTON -- A Lake Delton security guard says a 25-year-old Turkish exchange student threatened to kill him after he and a friend were cited for smoking marijuana last week.

Arcan Anil of Wisconsin Dells was charged with a felony. He had demanded that the guard pay his $500 fine, saying he would kill the guard if he didn't. As a part of his plea agreement, Anil must provide a DNA sample and pay court costs, before he returns to Turkey later this month. His Wisconsin Dells employer is reportedly in the process of revoking Anil's Visa.

--

Murder suspect sought in Green Bay

GREEN BAY -- Green Bay Police have been looking for one man who killed another during an apparent dispute.

Officials say a man in his 20s was shot to death late Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on the city's east side. Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says a suspect was not identified as of late Sunday. But after interviewing some witnesses, officers believe the shooting was spurred by a dispute among two acquaintances, and it did not appear to be random.

--

Door County boating death victim ID'd

STURGEON BAY -- A boater killed in a crash in Door County has been identified as 54-year-old Vernon Rubenic of Oswego, Ill.

A 40-year-old Washington Island man was also injured in Friday night's incident. Sheriff's deputies say a 23 foot boat slammed into a large rock on a shoreline in the town of Liberty Grove in the far northern part of the Door Peninsula.

--

Hundreds attend state's 9/11 tribute

MADISON – Gov. Scott Walker says Wisconsinites should remember the Sept. 11 terrorist victims every day, not just on the anniversary of the attacks. H

undreds attended the state's official ceremony at the Capitol which observed the 15th anniversary of the largest foreign terrorist attack on the U.S. mainland. Walker joined state military leaders in remembering the nearly 3,000 people who died. Retired Milwaukee fire captain Greg Gracz told the audience that as long as there's a "piece of glass, an American flag, and 9/11 comes around ... we will always remember."

Gracz has started a fund for the families of firefighters lost during the attacks, and WKOW-TV in Madison says it has raised about $1 million.

--

Baby shot on suburban Milwaukee freeway

GLENDALE -- A 2-month-old girl is expected to survive, after being shot while riding on Interstate 43 near the Milwaukee suburb of Glendale.

Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are investigating -- but as of Sunday evening, officials were not sure exactly where, how, or why the shooting occurred. The North Shore Fire Department says the car carrying the baby pulled into a parking lot where paramedics provided early treatment and took the infant to Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The agency says the unidentified baby suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting. It took place around 5 p.m. Sunday.

--

Pro-gun group challenges Madison rule for metro transit buses

MADISON -- The pro-gun group Wisconsin Carry is challenging a city of Madison rule that bans weapons on Metro Transit buses, including guns.

An attorney for the group told the Wisconsin Supreme Court justices Friday the rule should be overturned because it is prohibited by a state law. The suit was originally filed two years ago, but a Dane County judge dismissed it.

Wisconsin Carry cites the state statute which bars local governments from creating gun laws which are more stringent than those put into place by the Legislature. Oral arguments were offered Friday.

--

No charges for officers involved in fatal shooting

NEW LONDON -- The Outagamie County district attorney says two New London police officers shot a man to death last month because they thought his gun was real.

No criminal charges will be filed against officers Brody Erickson and Ryan Denu. They approached Kole Knight because he had warrants out for his arrest. The shooting began after the officers told him to put his hands up.

Knight's fiancee says the 31-year-old man was suicidal and he had taken a toy gun which belonged to her son. The two officers are still on administrative leave while an internal investigation is completed.

--

Northwest Wisconsin judge sentences woman for traffic death

SUPERIOR -- A judge in Superior has sentenced a 50-year-old Duluth woman to four months in jail and two years of probation in the death of a Duluth man in a foggy, late night OWI crash.

Ann Marie Murray will get work release during her jail term, but her driver's license is suspended for more than two years, and she must pay $2,200 in fines. Murray struck a plea deal in July in which a homicide charge was dropped -- and she pleaded no contest to driving with revoked Wisconsin privileges and her third offense of driving with a prohibited blood alcohol content. Officials say it was 0.097 when she hit 40-year-old Eric Madrid last August on County Road T in Wascott.