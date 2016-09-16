Gov. Scott Walker says he has no opinion on whether the state should investigate leaks of secret John Doe testimony alleging pay to play against Republicans.

Walker held four news conferences around the state Thursday to promote a new transportation budget. And he was quizzed about leaks published by The Guardian that said Walker and other GOP candidates received thousands of dollars from a conservative group for their recall elections, and approved actions that favored the group's donors involved in old lead paint lawsuits and a proposed mine that was never built.

Walker said he no longer solicits funds from the Wisconsin Club for Growth -- and while he said it's clear that someone illegally leaked John Doe testimony, the governor will leave it to investigators to sort out. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants a special prosecutor to look into the leaks -- and Friday, Assembly Democrats plan a news conference to demand a criminal probe of the pay-to-play allegations.

--

Governor asks SBA to consider flood damage loans for Buffalo County

MADISON -- Federal loans might be on the way to help people in Buffalo County recover from flood damage in August.

Gov. Scott Walker says he has asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to inspect the damage and met with state and local officials, as a first step toward considering disaster aid. Up to 8 inches of rain caused flash floods and mudslides Aug. 11 -- and lesser rains eight days later caused some of the same homes to flood again.

The governor's office says 16 homes had major damage in the Aug. 11 storms, and more than 200 other houses had minor flood damage. It's not enough to consider full disaster relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but Walker says low interest SBA loans are possible -- and the state Disaster Fund is helping local governments fix roads and other public facilities.

--

Evers wants more respect for teachers

MADISON -- Wisconsin's schools superintendent says people can slow a growing shortage of teachers if they stop bad-mouthing them.

Superintendent Tony Evers said during his annual State of Education speech Thursday that fewer people are entering the teaching profession and schools are having a tougher time filling positions in special, bilingual and technical education. Evers says filling the shortage will take long-term solutions.

But people can help by ending what he called "negative rhetoric" about the teaching profession. He also called for better teacher pay, saying too many districts are going to referendums to bolster their funding. Evers issued a news release after the speech saying he plans to ask Gov. Scott Walker to increase per pupil aid in the next state budget.

--

Wisconsin seat belt use at record high

MADISON -- More than 88-percent of Wisconsin motorists use their seat belts.

The Department of Transportation's annual survey says it's an all-time high, and it's about 2.5 percent more than last year. The Badger State is now just a tad below the national average of 89-percent who buckle up when they're on the road.

The state has been checking compliance with the seat belt law ever since it took effect in 1987. The penalty for not buckling up is $10, and about 55,000 people were ticketed last year for not having their seat belts on.

--

Family of dead jail inmate pursues possible legal action

MILWAUKEE -- The family of an inmate who died from dehydration in the Milwaukee County Jail is pursuing its legal options.

The medical examiner's office has ruled the death of 38-year-old Terrill Thomas as a homicide, after reports that jailers shut off the water in his cell for six days because he was acting erratically and had flooded a different cell. Thomas died April 24 -- nine days after he was arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding a man in Milwaukee before heading to the Potawatomi Casino and fired two shots there.

Milwaukee Police are investigating Thomas' death, and the district attorney's office has not said whether it would consider charges against jail staff. Sheriff David Clarke, whose department runs the jail, says he won't comment until all investigations and potential civil rights lawsuits run their course.

--

Lack of VA computer controls blamed for breach

WASHINGTON -- The Veterans Administration's internal watchdog blames a lack of "information security controls" for an email sent to a Madison area veteran which had the Social Security numbers of 638 Wisconsin veterans.

The TV station WISC says the VA's inspector general disagrees with the agency's contention that the release was a one-time case of human error. The inspector's report says the VA's Information and Technology office had inadequate security filtering software when it sent unencrypted data to the state Veterans' Affairs agency, where an employee sent the email with the Social Security numbers to the Madison veteran.

U.S. Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin wrote the VA Thursday, demanding immediate reforms to protect veterans' personal information. But Senate Republican Ron Johnson says the agency has already made changes in that regard.

--

Wisconsin potato growers do more with less, get less

MADISON -- Wisconsin potato growers are doing more with less, and they were paid less for it during 2015.

A new report from the USDA says Wisconsin's potato production grew by 6 percent last year to almost 28 million units of 100 pounds each. The higher yields came despite the use of 2,000 fewer acres for the potato crop, for a total of 63,000 acres.

Also, prices per hundred pounds dropped from ten dollars and 40 cents in 2014 to nine dollars and 70 cents last year. The total value of Wisconsin potatoes fell from $273 million to almost $270 million during 2015.

--

Walker: Milwaukee freeway planning should proceed

EDGERTON – Gov. Scott Walker says design work should start on a rebuilding of Interstate 94 west of downtown Milwaukee, even though current projects are being delayed.

The Republican Walker says the state will have to decide the number of lanes the freeway will have -- and it makes sense to do design work now. Current construction on Milwaukee's Zoo freeway interchange would be delayed another two years as part of a new transportation budget.

Parts of five major state projects would be held up to prevent higher taxes and fees -- and Walker's own Republicans in the Legislature are split on that. Whitewater Senator Steve Nass praises Walker for keeping his promise not to raise taxes -- but Assembly Republicans say it's more conservative to pay for road work now than borrow for it. Walker's plan would reduce two year road borrowing to $500 million.

--

New chapter begins in whooping crane migration effort

For the first time in 15 years, baby whooping cranes will not follow ultralight planes from Wisconsin to Florida this fall in a larger migration project.

Instead, nine baby cranes from a federal hatching site in Maryland will be paired with adult cranes from southern Wisconsin to make the trip. An effort to reintroduce the endangered cranes in the eastern United States has cost $20 million, with not a lot of new babies to show for it.

Concerns were expressed that the birds were exposed to too much human contact on their journeys -- and feathers were ruffled among advocates January when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it would stop supporting ultralight aircraft. Operation Migration, which headed the effort, took issue at first -- but it remains involved in the new effort, which seeks cooperation to safeguard whooping cranes and make them self-sustaining.

--

Jury deliberations continue in deadly Milwaukee arson case

MILWAUKEE -- Jury deliberations enter a second day in the trial of a Milwaukee man accused of setting fire to his estranged wife's home and killing two children.

Twenty-seven-year-old Michael Morgan testified that he was a friend's house the night the fire took place, and he denied having anything to do with it. But prosecutors say Morgan was so upset that his wife kicked him out, that he came back and burned furniture.

Morgan's wife was not home when the fire broke out last October, but his mother was watching his six kids -- and most escaped but 10-year-old Kevin Little died in the fire, along with his 2-year-old cousin Taenajah Morgan. Michael Morgan is charged in Milwaukee County with two counts of reckless homicide, arson, and bail jumping.

--

Walker defends transportation spending plan

EDGERTON – Gov. Scott Walker is beating the drum for his administration's road-funding proposal.

The plan provides $65 million more for local governments and commits $605 for county and state road maintenance efforts. That is about $70 million more than the last budget. The plan also would authorize $500 million in borrowing and cut $447 million from state highway programs.

That would translate to delays to work on a number of major projects around the state, however, including the Interstate 94 expansion south of Milwaukee.. Walker said during a news conference in Edgerton that the Department of Transportation had to prioritize and place safety and maintenance first. Legislators will get a chance to rework the plan as part of the state budget.