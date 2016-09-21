‘DARE’ing deputy takes on new duties

Pierce County's newest DARE Officer Allen Wojcik says he gets a lot of compliments on the flag-embossed DARE car. He took over the position from Patrol Sgt. Chad Koranda at the end of last school year. (Photo courtesy of Allen Wojcik)

ELLSWORTH -- Pierce County Deputy Allen Wojcik knew when he saw the job posting, it was something he wanted to do: become the newest DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Officer.

Wojcik took the reins from Patrol Sgt. Chad Koranda at the end of the 2015-16 school year. He completed his DARE training at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in Minnesota last January and February. He’s been with the PCSO for almost four years. Prior to patrol, he was in dispatch. He’s looking forward to focusing his work in the schools.

“It’s one of the proactive things that the county does to lead kids in the right direction,” Wojcik said of the reason he was drawn to the position. “It gives kids a firsthand basis to connect with officers, to have someone to talk to if needed.”

Wojcik co-taught in area schools with Koranda at the end of last school year to ensure an easy transition.

Koranda has been patrol sergeant with the PCSO for almost five years. He’s confident in Wojcik’s ability to lead the DARE program.

“Prior to entering a classroom, I knew DARE was a program I felt strongly about, but I also knew there were many things I still wanted to accomplish as a patrol sergeant,” Koranda said. “That is why I’m returning to the patrol division and taking on a lesser role with the DARE program. Although teachers and students won’t see me on a daily basis, I’ll be involved behind the scenes helping to ensure the continued success of the DARE Program. I am very confident that Deputy Wojcik will carry on the high standard expected of DARE Officers and he will have my full support.”

Wojcik is glad Koranda will still teach in the classroom from time-to-time to maintain consistency. He’s planning to “just go with it.

“I’m always open to new ideas that people would like to see implemented,” he said.

Wojcik grew up near Eau Claire and attended Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton. Law enforcement careers interested him from a young age.

“The ability to always be kept on your toes, something different every day,” Wojcik said. “Every call is different.”

Wojcik is pleased to see students’ excitement when the DARE officers walk in a room. He will work frequently with the Wisconsin DARE Association state youth representative, Ellsworth High School student Maggie Engnes.

He plans to stick with the DARE program for a long time, “barring any career advancement,” he said. Right now he’s trying to update the DARE Facebook page with a schedule of DARE Walks. Look for Prescott’s and Spring Valley’s in October, a full DARE Week in Prescott and Ellsworth’s Walk in the spring, he said.

One major change is being not so inconspicuous in the brightly colored, flag embossed DARE car.

“It’s better than the old one,” Wojcik said. “I get compliments everywhere I go. But I do stick out a little bit more.”

When he’s not cruising in the DARE car to teaching gigs, he can be found camper camping or hiking.

For more information about Wisconsin DARE programs, go to dare.org/wisconsin. To keep up to date with Wojcik and Pierce County DARE, find them on Facebook at “Pierce County DARE, WI.”