Despite an increase in crashes, it's not likely you'll hear much of an outcry to return to the 65 mph speed limit on Wisconsin's rural Interstates.

Accidents, deaths, and injuries are all up by double digit percentages on Wisconsin's interstate freeways during the first year the speed limit became 70 mph -- and experts cite other factors besides the higher speeds.

Badger State Sheriff's Association vice president Kim Gaffney says accidents have more to do with "radical behavior" by impaired drivers, and Senate Republican Devin LeMahieu of Sheboygan says many people were already driving 75 or faster before the change. David Pabst of the D-O-T says smartphones decrease drivers' attention to the roads. Kara Macek of the Governors Highway Safety Association says there are no lobbying groups crying for a slowdown -- and speeding is among the dwindling number of driver excesses that are still "socially acceptable."

Probe continues into fatal Dunn County crash

MENOMONIE -- Sheriff's deputies in western Wisconsin are trying to figure out what caused a one vehicle crash that killed a 38-year-old woman.

Dunn County officials say Angela Goodman of Menomonie died at the scene, and three others were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. The crash happened late Saturday morning on a rural road in the town of Menomonie. Investigators say speed was an apparent factor, but other details were not immediately released.

Trump, Pence to appear separately in Waukesha

Republican Donald Trump and his running mate will make separate appearances this week in one of Wisconsin's most conservative places -- Waukesha.

The Trump campaign is sending vice presidential nominee Mike Pence to Weldall Manufacturing for a public rally Tuesday evening -- and then Trump himself has a speech planned Wednesday evening at the Waukesha County Expo Center. Trump is planning his first visit to the Badger State since mid August, and it comes at a time when he's closer than ever to Democrat Hillary Clinton for the state's 10 electoral votes.

Clinton lead Trump 44-to-42-percent among likely voters in last week's Marquette Law School poll. Clinton has not campaigned in Wisconsin since she won the state's Democratic party in April -- but she sent New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to Milwaukee Sunday, and Clinton's daughter Chelsea and running mate Tim Kaine's wife are both due in the state this week.

UW student helps shape possible questions for presidential debate

MADISON -- A UW-Madison graduate student hopes one of her questions will be asked during Monday night's first presidential debate.

Jacquelyn Moss was among students at more than 150 colleges who developed six possible questions for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as part of the 2016 College Debate initiative. The students want to know how the candidates would help the poor and unemployed become self sufficient, circumstances for using military force, reducing repeat crimes, helping skilled refugees find jobs, and ensuring quality education to the disadvantaged.

The 22-year-old Moss, from Wausau, wants to teach history and social studies -- and she calls herself a "middle of the road voter" who's "up in the air" on who she'll vote for. There's no guarantee the questions will be asked, but Moss says she hopes that hers and other millennials' voices are heard.

New York's mayor campaigns in Milwaukee for Clinton

MILWAUKEE -- The mayor of New York says he believes Wisconsin will play a major role in the presidential contest.

Bill de Blasio fired up volunteers for Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign during a Sunday kickoff event for door to door canvassers in Milwaukee, saying the future of the country "hangs in the balance" and Wisconsin will be among the places deciding the race.

De Blasio was Clinton's campaign manager when she ran for the U.S. Senate, and he says she provides unique perspectives as a mother and an advocate for those who are poor and marginalized. Clinton's daughter Chelsea will campaign for her mother in Green Bay this week, and Anne Holton -- wife of Clinton's running mate Tim Kaine -- plans to be in the state Thursday to push for voter registration. Both Republican Donald Trump and his running mate Mike Pence have separate visits planned to Waukesha this week, after Trump got to within two points of Clinton in the latest Marquette poll.

State egg production recovers from 2015 avian flu

MADISON -- Wisconsin's egg production continues to recover from last year's outbreak of the avian flu.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the state had 23 percent more egg laying chickens last month than in August of 2015 -- which was four months after the bird flu killed hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin chickens and turkeys.

Last month's egg production totaled 133 million –2 percent more than July and 20-percent more than the previous August. The only negative for producers was that the number of eggs for every 100 chickens dropped 1 percent from last month, and 3 percent from last year. Almost 2,400 eggs were made in August for every 100 layers in Wisconsin.

Flood warnings continue

Flood warnings continue on at least five rivers in Wisconsin in the wake of heavy rains the past week.

The National Weather Service predicts moderate flooding on the Baraboo River at Rock Springs and the Yellow River at Necedah, with minor flooding elsewhere on those two rivers plus the Mississippi near La Crosse and Prairie du Chien, the Black River at Galesville, and the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills, Readstown, and Soldiers Grove.

All five rivers are expected to drop below their flood stages sometime this week, with drier and cooler weather in the forecast. Chances of rain continue today, late tomorrow, and into Wednesday with cooler highs in the 50s and 60s -- but clear skies are predicted statewide Thursday and Friday, with a slight warmup and highs close to 70.

D.C. hotels erroneously displayed Wisconsin Captitol

WASHINGTON -- At least five hotels in Washington D.C. promoted themselves by showing the Wisconsin State Capitol instead of the nearby U.S. Capitol on their websites.

The Washington Post says Modus Hotels pulled the promotional images after admitting "human error." The Post says the D.C. hotels were seeking to attract visitors by showing their city's Capitol at sunset -- but the photos themselves came from Madison.

It's often said that Wisconsin's Capitol is the only one in the nation that resembles the one in Washington. The Wisconsin State Journal wrote in 2010 that the State Capitol is 16 feet taller than the U.S. Capitol -- and the one in Washington is wider, covering about 60,000 more cubic feet.

DNR accused of violating open-meeting law

MADISON -- A complaint filed with the Dane County District Attorney's office alleges the Department of Natural Resources violated open meetings laws while working toward a controversial decision.

The DNR is allowing snowmobiles to be operated in Blue Mounds State Park. Former park superintendent Karl Heil and Blue Mounds resident Kenneth Wade filed the complaint last week. They maintain board members were polled privately before the vote in favor of snowmobiles was taken Jan. 27 - and they say government business was discussed when board members met the night before the vote.

Illinois man accused of trying to meet 9-year-old for sex

RACINE -- Racine County authorities say they arrested a 31-year-old Illinois man when he showed up at a park-and-ride lot on Highway 11 in Sturtevant last week.

They say David Baker from Wilmette thought he was meeting a 9-year-old girl for a sexual encounter, but he'd been talking to an undercover detective online. Baker is charged with sexual assault of a child and four counts of child pornography possession.

The undercover detective convinced Baker they had similar interests and even suggested he could bring the girl to the meeting, if Baker wanted. He did. He was arrested Wednesday.