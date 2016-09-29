WAUKESHA -- Republican Donald Trump thought he would certainly lose in Wisconsin, until Tommy Thompson convinced him otherwise.

The GOP White House nominee made his first Wisconsin appearance in about six weeks, when he held a Wednesday night rally in Waukesha. There, he said Thompson -- a former Wisconsin governor and U.S. health secretary -- called him to suggest pulling out of the Badger State before he went down 15 points to Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Marquette Law School poll.

Last week, that margin was cut to 2 points among likely voters -- and Trump quoted Thompson as saying "Don, time to come back." Trump said Thompson told him three months ago to focus on bigger battlegrounds he could win like Ohio, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

--

DNR board OKs proposed budget cut with no fee increases

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- A policy board has endorsed a 2.1 percent cut in the state DNR's next budget, with no increase in hunting and other recreational fees.

Meeting in Black River Falls, the Natural Resources Board asked the governor and Legislature to consider a $550 million request in DNR operating funds for each of the next two years. The agency which has 2,500 employees would have a slight reduction of about 10 posts -- but four would be added to boost regulations of the state's largest dairy farms where manure and local water quality issues have raised concerns.

The board followed Gov. Scott Walker's request not to raise its proposed spending. But former DNR secretary George Meyer of the state's Wildlife Federation says the package does not have adequate funds to manage natural resources and protect the environment.

--

Federal funding extension passes with 2 Wisconsin no-votes

WASHINGTON -- There will be no federal government shutdown that members of Congress would have to explain while most face reelection in 40 days.

Both houses have passed a 10-week extension of federal spending that was due to expire Friday. The only Wisconsin no-votes came from House Republicans Jim Sensenbrenner and Reid Ribble, as the House voted 342-85 and the Senate 72-26 to fund federal agencies through Dec. 9.

Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville had a busy 24 hours rounding up the votes, after a dispute arose on whether to allocate $170 million to clean up lead contamination in Flint, Michigan's, water supply. The two parties eventually agreed to put the money in a separate water resources bill that passed the House -- and the budget extension includes $1.1 billion to help fight the Zika virus.

--

State flood damage estimates keep growing rapidly

State officials now say at least 32 homes and one business were destroyed in last week's flooding in the southwest third of Wisconsin -- and 415 private buildings had some type of damage.

Estimates have almost doubled since Tuesday, as 12 counties have reported a total of $18.5 million in damage to private buildings and public facilities like roads and bridges. Vernon County has the most by far -- $51 million to public infrastructure, and $3.4 million to homes and businesses. Vernon County also had the only two deaths from storms which dumped more than ten inches of rain in some places.

Wisconsin Emergency Management says many town and county highways are still closed, along with Highway 131 from Readstown to Viola with damaged road embankments.

--

Man killed in Dells-area interstate crash

LAKE DELTON -- A 51-year-old Reedsburg man has died after his vehicle crashed on the Interstate in the Wisconsin Dells area.

The State Patrol said the man veered off the eastbound lanes of I-90 at Lake Delton and he tried correcting himself but the vehicle flipped and he was ejected. The man died later at a hospital, and his name was not immediately released.

No one else was with him, and officials say he was not wearing a seat belt. The State Patrol continues to investigate.

--

Trump to Waukesha supportes: 'Follow the money' on Clinton

WAUKESHA -- Donald Trump tells supporters in Waukesha to "follow the money" that goes to his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, and he vowed to restore honesty and dignity to Washington.

The GOP White House nominee spoke to a full house of 1,600 Wednesday night, while 1,000 others were left waiting outside. Trump spent most of his 40-minute speech slamming Clinton, as he told supporters to examine donors to the Clinton Foundation who were reportedly granted access and other favors.

He was more than one hour late to his Wisconsin appearance, coming from Council Bluffs, Iowa -- where he said Clinton would put the White House "up for sale," which he also told the Waukesha crowd. Trump's visit attracted protests, and at least one person was removed from the Waukesha County Expo Center while he was speaking.

--

Milwaukee removes memorial to officer's shooting victim

MILWAUKEE -- Crews in Milwaukee have removed a makeshift memorial for Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood where an officer killed him last month, triggering two nights of violence.

Alderman Khalif Rainey says it's time to end nightly protests at the memorial, which he says have included parties and illegal drug use. Rainey said he asked Milwaukee officials to remove the flowers and messages on a tree in a median, saying the neighborhood wants to get back to normal.

Police say they've had complaints of loud music and public drinking the past few weeks. The state Justice Department continues to investigate the police shooting death of the 23-year-old Smith.

--

Senate's Reid blocks Johnson bill on experimental drugs

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid has blocked Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson's bill to let terminally ill patients get experimental drugs not approved by the FDA.

The Nevada Democrat says he understands the "urgency" that patients and their families feel when they cannot receive new treatments. But Reid said the bill does not have enough bipartisan support.

Johnson said it was wrong to score "political points" by denying families a "right to hope." Johnson was asked to push for the bill by Tim Wendler, a Pewaukee native whose wife died one year ago from ALS. The measure would have allowed the use of drugs which pass their first FDA trials, as long as there are no other alternatives to obtain them.

--

DNR pushes back CWD response plan updates to spring

MADISON -- Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are pushing back the release of updates to their chronic wasting disease plan to this spring.

The DNR has a 15-year plan that expires in 2025. It calls for reducing local herds in isolated areas of infection that appear far from known disease clusters but centers largely on monitoring. The DNR's board ordered a review of the plan by this December amid concerns the disease has been spreading.

DNR Big Game Section Chief Bob Nack told the board Wednesday in Black River Falls that the agency has changed the project's scope to look forward into the next five years. The agency plans to create an advisory committee to come up with recommendations. The agency will present the plan to the board in March.

--

Wisconsin looking for input on new freight plan

MADISON -- State leaders are asking farmers, loggers, rail and shipping companies, and drivers across the state to weigh in on a new freight plan.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is prepping for five public hearings, including one in Eau Claire next week. The plan is to come up with a strategic vision for freight and transportation across the state.

--

Manitowoc sailboat death victim confirmed

MANITOWOC -- A body found Tuesday on a Lake Michigan beach near Manitowoc has been identified as 75-year-old Francis Knipp, who fell from a sailboat that capsized Sept. 11.

Preliminary autopsy results show that Knipp, who's from Manitowoc, drowned -- but toxicology test results are still pending. Sheriff's officials say it appeared to be an accident, and there were no signs of foul play. The sailboat capsized about 500 yards from the shore, near Red Arrow Beach.