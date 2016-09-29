WATCH: Hank & Mabel’s store makes a return

Hank Norderhaug is pictured with one of his many bow deer kills. He and wife Mabel operated a general/sporting goods store in Martell for more than three decades, recently celebrated by their granddaughter Diane Friese. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

TOWN OF MARTELL -- About 10 people gathered around a picnic table the last weekend in August, reminiscing about the old Hank & Mabel’s store in Martell while munching on Mabel’s cinnamon rolls and telling stories about the special couple who held a place in so many people’s hearts.

“About 10 of that generation,” town of Martell resident Dennis Friese said of the reunion. “That was huge. Something you can’t buy downtown, something you can’t get anywhere. And it’s going to be less and less.”

Dennis and Diane Friese invited the public to return to a simpler time Aug. 27-28 at their town of Martell property, where they set up a reincarnation of the old Hank & Mabel’s general store in a shed on their property. Diane is Hank and Mabel Norderhaug’s granddaughter.

The Norderhaugs opened their store in downtown Martell in the 1930s. According to a history written by their daughter Adelaide Meyer (Diane’s mother), they repaired tires and sold gas -- 5 gallons for $1. Candy bars and ice cream cones were 5 cents each.

“It was a special place for me,” said Diane. “They were very special people. My grandmother was a quiet, gentle, kind person.”

Diane remembers they never asked for treats in the store; during that time, children weren’t so bold, she said. But her grandmother always made sure in her quiet way that they had a treat at the end of the day.

Hank began vulcanizing tires in the 1940s since new tires were unavailable during the World War II rationing period. Mabel also repaired rubber overshoes.

Business was booming, Meyer wrote, and soon the couple added a sporting goods section. Hank made his own bowstrings and arrows. He also sold rods and reels, guns and ammunition, fishing tackle and hunting and fishing essentials.

“I remember him painting the lines and adding feathers to the arrows,” Diane said.

The Norderhaugs also sold sundaes, malted milks and soda pop. Many couples enjoyed dates at the store, Diane said fondly. They were open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

They closed their business in the 1960s; the building is no longer standing, Diane said. Martell was once a thriving community, boasting several stores, a barber shop and tavern. A bus stop brought travelers to the small hamlet along the Rush River as well.

The number one motivation to bring back Hank & Mabel’s was to show the public their labor of love -- 10 acres of prairie grass and wildflowers the Friese’s planted in 2007. They began with 35 native flowers and three grasses.

“We have had many setbacks due to weather, invasive species, our lack of knowledge and most important, timing windows,” a description of the couple’s project states. “The most successful event is the joy of restoring a prairie grassland, photographing the many butterflies, bees, spiders, etc. among the flowers and walking with the grandchildren in the field.”

The Frieses bought their rural paradise from the Knutson brothers. Their labor of love has brought hours of joy.

“The flowers in the field just exploded this year,” Diane said. “We wanted to show people the progress.”

The second motivation for hosting the Hank & Mabel’s return was to display the store’s memorabilia they’ve collected. This was the second time they’ve hosted such an event. Visitors were invited to peruse memorabilia, crafts and antiques, while enjoying pie and ice cream and Mabel’s cinnamon rolls recipe.

They were pleased with the turnout of those who remembered the 100 percent Norwegian couple dear to Diane’s heart.