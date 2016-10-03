GREEN BAY -- Hillary Clinton's former Democratic primary opponent will campaign for her in Wisconsin this week.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will appear with Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold Wednesday afternoon at Monona Terrace in Madison and in Green Bay at a Salvation Army community center. The Clinton campaign says Sanders will discuss Democratic plans to improve the economy, fight climate change, help students pay for college, and fix the justice system.

Sanders told ABC's "This Week" Sunday that a vote for a third party candidate would essentially be a vote for Republican Donald Trump. Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to campaign for his father on Wednesday in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield.

--

New DNR program seeks to boost numbers of deer hunters

MADISON -- Wisconsin's deer hunting season is underway for archers and a state agency has started a new program to encourage more hunters to get into the woods.

It's called "R-3” -- recruitment, retention, and reactivation, and the goals are to get new groups of people involved in deer hunting -- and bring back those who've stopped for some reason. The Department of Natural Resources' Keith Warnke says the state can no longer just rely on families to continue their hunting traditions.

There's about 1 million deer hunters in the Badger State -- but only two thirds buy licenses each year, and the state wants to bring back those who have not hunted in a long time.

--

Man in custody for woman's death

FAIRCHILD -- One man is in custody for the death of a woman in Eau Claire County.

Sheriff's deputies were called late Saturday morning to a place on County Road M near Fairchild in the town of Bridge Creek -- and they were only calling the victim an "adult female" at last word. Investigators say the man in custody knew the woman. An autopsy took place Sunday, but the results have not been released.

--

Trempealeau County still looking for man who caused lockdown

OSSEO -- The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department is still trying to track down a man deputies almost caught Friday night.

James Lee Johnson is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for weapons violations. He ran from police Friday night, causing a lockdown at the Osseo-Fairchild homecoming game.

That game was moved to Saturday night. Authorities say the public should not approach Johnson, but ask them to call 911 if that happens. Residents have been advised to use all normal safety and security measures by locking all doors and vehicles.

--

Another cougar sighting in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD -- Marshfield Police have been continuing their search for at least one cougar spotted in the central Wisconsin city.

Police say the first sighting of a mountain lion came Thursday morning, close to a wooded area near the local UW campus, and the second sighting was on Thursday night near Columbus High School, where fans were warned while leaving a volleyball match.

A third sighting came early Friday near HIllside Cemetery. All three reports had a cougar roaming on the west side of Marshfield, but it was known how many actual mountain lions were spotted. The state DNR has encouraged residents to keep their distance and report their sightings to city police -- and Mayor Chris Meyer says he hopes the cougar moves on without intervention.

--

Deputies look for help in unusual traffic death

WEST SALEM -- La Crosse County sheriff's deputies ask witnesses to come forward if they saw a flying object hit a woman's car last month.

Officials say Barbara Kendhammer has died, after a metal pipe came off another vehicle and struck the car in which she was a passenger. It happened Sept. 16 on La Crosse County Road M at West Salem. Deputies say anyone who saw something suspicious is asked to call the sheriff's department or La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers.

--

Lawmakers try again to make local governments save for benefits

MADISON -- Two Republican state lawmakers will try for a third time to force local governments to save money for the retirement benefits they offer to future employees.

Two previous bills from Wauwatosa Sen. Leah Vukmir and Fond du Lac Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt did not go anywhere. But Vukmir says the problem gets more urgent as the statewide amount jumps for unfunded health benefits for retirees, so she and Thiesfeldt will reintroduce their measure next year.

Milwaukee County needs to save $4 billion alone, and the statewide total of unfunded benefits is projected at $5.4 billion

Jon Bales of the state Association of School District Administrators agrees there's a major problem -- but he says local leaders are already working on it, and he objects to a "one size fits all" approach for schools and municipalities.

--

Missing toddler found safe

DEERBROOK -- A three-year-old boy has been found cold but safe after he was missing in a cornfield for 21 hours.

Dyton Logalbo of Deerbrook in Langlade County was found alert about11 a.m Sunday in the same field where he vanished around 2 p.m. Saturday. His parents called police about six Saturday night, and almost 500 residents and first responders took part in a search -- along with rescue helicopters.

Before Dylan was spotted, searchers found two different shoes that apparently belonged to the toddler. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

--

New road construction zone rules could cost you

MADISON -- A new state law bans cellphone usage in a construction zone, unless it is a hands-free device.

The law just went into effect. A spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says there are about 2,000 construction zone accidents every year, with many blamed on distracted driving.

There is one exception to the law -- it's OK if you're calling 911. Wisconsin is one of 14 states with a full or partial ban on using a cellphone while driving.

--

Walker asks FEMA to assess state's latest flood damage

MADISON – Gov. Scott Walker says there is not enough damage to justify the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief for last week's floods in the southwest third of Wisconsin.

However, Walker has asked FEMA to assess damage to roads, bridges, and other public facilities in 12 counties hit with flash floods and mudslides. Officials estimate more than $14 million in damage to public infrastructure -- $6 million of that in Vernon County where the floods killed two people.

Almost 50 homes were destroyed, with a total of $7.2 million in damage to homes and businesses -- and Walker says he'll look for other ways to help those affected. Meanwhile, the USDA has declared eight counties in far northern Wisconsin as agricultural disaster areas -- giving farmers low interest loans to fix damage from heavy floods in mid July.

--

Court: Wisconsin insurer did not shortchange injured biker

PHOENIX -- A state appeals court in Arizona says a Wisconsin insurance company did not shortchange him on purpose, when he filed an injury claim for a motorcycle accident.

The court wiped out a $1 million jury award for Scot Sobieski, who claimed that the American Standard Insurance Company of Madison reduced payouts to injured persons in order to increase its profits. The appellate court says the evidence in Sobieski's trial did not prove that claim -- but the court did uphold a $500,000 jury award for compensatory damages to cover a severe leg injury from his crash.

--

Report: State Department to work quickly to release Feingold emails

WASHINGTON -- A conservative website says the U.S. State Department has agreed to expedite its request for emails involving Democrat Russ Feingold when he was a special envoy in Africa.

Republicans believe the emails will show that Feingold improperly planned his U.S. Senate candidacy while working for the State Department -- something the Feingold camp denies, as he continues to be in a tight race with Republican incumbent Ron Johnson.

The Washington Free Beacon says the State Department will speed up the process for releasing the emails, but the Beacon is not sure when they'll come out. The National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is also seeking the records, says it does not expect them until after the November election.

--

Boy, 4, killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- A four-year-old boy was shot to death in Milwaukee.

An autopsy was scheduled Saturday on the youngster, who police said was shot by somebody inside a home on Milwaukee's north side. It happened Friday evening. The youngster's name was not immediately released. He's the third child younger than 13 to be killed by gunfire in Milwaukee this year.