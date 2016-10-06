Search
    Pierce County Food pantry needs volunteers

    By Sarah Young Today at 7:58 a.m.
    Jeff Bealles, the new Hunger Prevention Council coordinator/food pantry manager, stands in front of the handy garage door at the new Pierce County Food Pantry space at 167 W. Main St., Ellsworth, in the former armory. The pantry reopened Sept. 1 and could use volunteers. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

    ELLSWORTH -- The Pierce County Food Pantry is in need of volunteers.

    The Hunger Prevention Council of Pierce County signed a three-year lease on a new Ellsworth food pantry location, which opened Sept. 1. It’s located at 167 W. Main St. (the old Armory, next to McDonald’s).

    HPC coordinator/food pantry manager Jeff Bealles said the pantry’s primary volunteer need is help running the pantry 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

    “We also need on call volunteers willing to pick up shifts on an as-needed basis, as well as volunteers to help with special projects like fundraising, graphic design, painting and cleaning throughout the year,” Bealles said.

    Duties may include stocking shelves, helping clients select food, reception desk and check out and light cleaning.

    “We value our volunteers and offer meaningful volunteer work in a positive, pleasant and clean working environment,” Bealles said.

    For more information, call Bealles at 715-273-2070 or email hungerprevention@gmail.com.

    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
